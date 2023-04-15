Surry County Most Wanted

NC Dept. of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Taylor Thomas Collins, 26, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 3 counts felony trafficking of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony larceny of motor vehicle, use/possess of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting;

• Michael Gray Flippin, 55, a white male is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for 3 counts felony obtaining property by false pretense and 2 counts writing worthless checks;

• Bradley Shane Collins, 31, a white male is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for felony sell & deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony larceny, felony breaking & entering, and 2 counts of felony possession of methamphetamine;

• Jason William Johnson, 43 , a white male is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.