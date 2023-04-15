Marriages

April 15, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

-Caleb Graham Combs, 20, of Surry County to Mikaela Charity-Rose Hicks, 18, of Surry County.

-Benjamin Trey Winters, 21, of Wilkes County to Madison Haleigh Goforth, 22, of Wilkes County.

-Henry William Snow, 47, of Surry County to Kathryn Gold Snow, 43, of Surry County.

-Austen James Sparwasser, 27, of Surry County to Micala Rene Rogers, 25, of Surry County.

-John Dalton Marion, 20, of Surry County to Kaedence Shyanne Holsclaw, 18, of Surry County.