When I think of Surry County, I think of the families who still spend time together and take care of each other. The families who pass land down to their children and their children’s children so that they can all live in the same place. Grandparents who help to raise their grandchildren. And in turn, children and grandchildren who care for their grandparents when that time comes.

This is one of the many things that makes Surry County so special. This is no longer the norm in this country. In most other places, children move out and families only spend time together on holidays.

Right now, the commissioners are planning to make a change to zoning that will make this very difficult moving forward.

Right now, in Surry County the minimum lot size is roughly .688 acres. The commissioners are looking to make that minimum lot size 2 acres. What does this mean for the average Surry County resident? This means if you have a 3.9-acre lot and would like for your child or grandchild to put a home near yours, you could no longer divide that land.

With a minimum of 2 acres there would not be enough property to pass any of this land on to your family. You will no longer be able to have your family living nearby. You will no longer be able to pass this asset along to your children without giving them your entire home and property.

I urge the commissioners to reconsider the 2-acre minimum. I urge Surry County residents to attend the commissioners meeting on Monday night in Dobson, 6:00 p.m. at the Old Historic Courthouse and let the commissioners know how important your family is to you and how important it is for you to be able to make your own decisions about what happens to your land.

Erin Sobe

Rural Hall