April 14, 2023 Mount Airy News

Mary Lou Welch Snow, 83, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem. She was born in Surry County on Sept. 12, 1939, to the late Brodis and Thelma Peele Welch. Mrs. Snow worked at Northern Regional Hospital before retiring from Surry County Health Department. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Mrs. Snow was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Robert “Ed” Snow; a daughter and son-in-law, Mitzi and Joseph Stanish; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Catherine Snow; grandchildren, Hunter Stanish, Benjamin Snow, and Steven Snow; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Welch; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Snow was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Garfield Gwyn; a brother, Harold Welch. A graveside service will be held Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Schuyler officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Services in Mt. Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.