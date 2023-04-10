Westfield marks Bus Driver Appreciation month

April 10, 2023 Mount Airy News

Bus driver Terry Lyalls.

<p>Bus driver Steve Barker.</p>

Westfield Elementary School recently honored bus drivers Terry Lyalls and Steve Barker.

“They do a great job every day and go the extra mile to keep our students safe,” school officials said. “They always have a cheerful and positive attitude when going about their day. They can be seen every morning with warm smiles on their faces, and giving students high fives as they get on and off the bus.”