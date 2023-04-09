Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Wesley Arnold Barker, 54, of Surry County to Media Ann Goodson, 49, of Surry County.

– Terry Anthony Hooker, 30, of Surry County to Emily Alyssa Linville, 25, of Surry County.

– Aaron Samuel Thompson, 22, of Montgomery County, Ohio, to Brittany Elizabeth Thompson, 39, of Montgomery County.

– Austin Bailey Bodenhamer, 29, of Surry County to Olivia Ann Miller, 28, of Surry County.

– Luiz Marcalo Ferreira De Souza, 42, of Surry County to Susan Alison Massey-Quin, 41, of Surry County.

– Darrell Blake Lyon, 36, of Surry County to Shellie Faberia Yarboro, 50, of Surry County.

– Levi Emanuuel Rippey, 21, of Surry County to Cainan Elise Dollyhigh, 20, of Surry County.

– Tori Dean Martin, 38, of Ulster County, New York, to Debora Alice Silva Fernandes, 30, of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

– Ethan Hew Pardue, 33, of Surry County to Ashley Nicole Edmondson, 33, of Surry County.

– Miguel Francisco Romero-Bruno, 32, of Surry County to Zaira Berenice Long, 30, of Surry County.

– Waylon James Patterson, 33, of Surry County to Kristina Michelle Cox, 29, of Surry County.

– Bruce Owen Haynes, 70, of Surry County to Shirley W. Aaron, 77, of Surry County.

– Brett Thomas Miller, 33, of Jefferson County, Kentucky, to Brittany Michelle Barnes, 30, of Jefferson County.

– Terry Jason White, 62, of Surry County to Betsy Carol Cook, 64, of Surry County.

– Garrett Michael Fisher, 29, of Stokes County to Cortney Michelle Queen, 29, of Stokes County.