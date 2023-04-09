Surry County Most Wanted

It had been some time since the Surry County Board of Commissioners took the show on the road, so on Monday the board held its meeting at Elkin High School.

The board heard a request from Michael Bovender, chief of the Elkin Rescue Squad, for a one-year ambulance franchise agreement. In the agreement it said they would be providing convalescent/basic life support transport for Hugh Chatham Health for non-emergency transports only.

As part of their application they declared this would be separate from their current agreement with Surry County EMS and this franchise would not be part of the Surry 911 system.

County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern was on hand and spoke in favor of granting the license saying it was similar to the action taken last year when the board granted a franchise to Northern Regional Hospital and Miller Transport to do discharges and transports so the hospital can clear its beds quicker.

“I think it’s a great idea because number one it’s a local organization that is able to partner with Hugh Chatham that will be able to help. Also, they’ve worked with us for years in an emergency setting. They have the ambulance they can dedicate and they’re going to have the personnel which will help Hugh Chatham clear beds quicker,” Southern said.

“We are still finding that all our calls come in at the same time. Our ambulances are out on calls and then each of them has those discharges,” he said. Adding Elkin Rescue Squad into the mix would alleviate stressors on the hospital, the patients, and their families when patients are discharged faster because transport is available.

The board approved the franchise agreement and County Manager Chris Knopf informed the board that its approval Monday would be followed by a succeeding action at the next board meeting to finalize the agreement.

It so happened that Chris Lumsden, president and CEO of Northern Regional Hospital, also sent a request to renew their franchise for another year to which the commissioners gave their consent.

In other board news,

– Changes to the development code are still garnering comments from members of the public. Knopf educated the board on the timeline of the code modernization and informed the board, and Surry County residents, that there is a short video available on Surry on the Go on the proposal so residents can get a better idea of what is included. Surry on the Go can be found on streaming platforms or the county’s website using the shortcut bit.ly/3MkwgwD.

Since the board was presented with the proposals in February, Knopf said there have been presentations to local agriculture groups which were organized by the Cooperative Extension and the Soil and Water Conservation Service. The planning board meeting for final review of the modernization will be Monday, April 10, at the courthouse in Dobson.

Chairman Eddie Harris pointed out this is the first code modernization in approximately 20 years. “So this is a very significant event. We’ve tried to take all interests into account throughout the county and get everyone’s opinion. We have tried to balance the public good and come up with a document we think reflects the beliefs and opinions of the people of Surry County in regard to this code modernization document.”

The county commissioners will hold a public hearing the following Monday, April 17. Knopf said the “majority of that agenda is being dedicated for that public hearing depending on the level of public comment we receive.

– Among Surry County’s most abundant resources is its natural beauty, and the public has a wide variety of ways to get into and enjoy the splendor around the area. The Mountains to Sea Trail works its way through the southern part of Surry County from Elkin following a meandering path that mirrors that of the Yadkin River before reaching Shoals and heading north to Pilot Mountain State Park.

In ongoing efforts to improve the trail, the board was asked to grant an exemption to state statutes regarding the process of solicitation and evaluation of firms to perform survey work.

The statute says the choice shall be “based on qualifications and without regard to fee.” There is an out clause for surveying work that will come in under $50,000 if the local government approves; the board granted the Mountain to Sea Trail exemption.

– The board accepted the nomination of Mount Airy resident Travis Bode to the Board of Equalization and Review from Commissioner Mark Marion, who had been asked to find a nominee from his district to balance the committee representation.

– County Finance Officer Laura Neely said her department has prepared endorsement for bids for the renovations of the health department that will be released on April 10. The due date for interested parties to return their bids is May 15.

The state says that all public construction or repair contracts at or above $500,000 must follow formal state bidding processes, so Neely said the bid forms are available for review at her office now.

– The board approved an additional $6,548 to complete a previously approved capital project for the purchase of two consoles for the new 911 communications center. Due to higher than expected transportation costs, the quote rose to a total of $66,548.30 from Evans Consoles Incorporated, of Grapevine, Texas.

Also, the board approved a change order for the detention center to add two no-contact visitation rooms in the jail. To add these will add approximately $84,000 to the total cost.

– It is the end of the line for Westfield Elementary as an owner has purchased the county’s surplus property. Commissioner Van Tucker has been among those who worked to protect artifacts of the old school such as a WWII memorial.

Tucker had told the board there were some items that should not go into an individual’s hands like athletics trophies, many of which were team trophies. The board approved a resolution to convey those trophies as well as the 1891 McShane Bell that is still on the property.

Other sundries will be entered into auction including, but not limited to, a piano, tables, chairs, fridges, and benches.

– Finally, Commissioner Larry Johnson slid in a late agenda item involving a three-quarter acre piece of land on West Pine Street. He told the board that Polycor NC Granite wants to buy land behind the fence of the Flat Rock recycling center.

NC Granite has previously expressed interest in the whole tract of land the recycling center is located on, but Johnson said the county has determined that is not in its best interest. Moving the recycling center, which Tucker said is the most heavily used of those, would cost more than $200,000 and finding a new home would be problematic in itself.

Johnson made a motion that the board surplus the land and also accept an offer of $10,000 from NC Granite for the land that has not yet been surveyed. Harris said this may be a case of cart in front of horse, but the board approved the offer which opens a ten day upset bid period.

County Attorney Ed Woltz, upon question from Knopf, recommended the survey be completed before the upset bid period opens.