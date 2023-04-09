Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Tanner Ray Church, 21, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Michael Shane Dodd, 40, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a firearm by a felon;

• Christian Isaac Garcia, 23, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and driving while impaired.

• Bryson Taylor Kornbrust, 21, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.