In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Olympia & Wright, LLC to Jennifer Jo Prutznal; 0.689 acres and 4.775 acres PB 38 144 Fancy Gap Road; $425.
– Greg Bell and Jonathan Bell to Success Bar-B-Q, LLC; quitclaim deed tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Success Bar-B-Q, LLC to KTCO, L.L.C.; tract Mount Airy; $500.
– Brook A. Jordan and Kelli M. Jordan to Brook A. Jordan; quitclaim deed 0.65 acres lots 5-6 Alta Vista development PB 4 190; $0.
– Williams Family Heirs, LLC to NLP GSP, LLC; 1.614 acres Mount Airy; $2,217.
– Monarch Investment Group, LLC to Carson Brock Green and Diana Maldonado Ledezma; lots 22-23 Hillcrest PB 1 33 Mount Airy; $323.
– NLP GSP, LLC to Trade Family, LLC; 1.614 acres Mount Airy; $2,217.
– James Dillon Lewis and Megan Stanley Lewis to Efrin Contras Lopez and Jackeline Najera Grajeda; 4.156 acres Dobson; $60.
– Ricky Harris Puckett and Karen Puckett to Jamie Matthew Jenkins; 1 acre Stewarts Creek; $36.
– Jeremy T. Bledsoe and Tiffany Bledsoe to Bailey Bledsoe and Jeremy T. Bledsoe; two tracts Siloam; $0.
– Kenneth Wayne Semones, Diane Semones, Gregory Wayne Semones, and Alyson Wall Semones to Patricia Lee Hall and Dana Jeffrey Hall; tract one lot 30 and tract two lot 31 section 3 Millerode Forest subdivision PB 7 49 Mount Airy; $678.
– William Eric Brickell to ERJ Properties, LLC; 21.84 acres Stewarts Creek; $150.
– Jackie D. Tucker to Carolyn Hamilton; tract one 2.47 acres and tract two 0.46 acres Shoals; $0.
– Cathy T. Finch and Gregory A. Finch to Hugh David Brantley and Kay H. Brantley; tract PB 40 14 Westfield; $2.
– Sherri Lawson Conrad to Lindsey Hargett and David E. Hargett; tract 13 Wavie Rogers Simmons Estate property PB 13 166 Pilot; $20.
– Linda G. Harris to Chelsea Inman and Shaun Inman; tract one 1 3/10 acres and tract two tract Bryan; $558.
– Josephine Macemore Doby, Frances Josephine Doby, and Paul Daniel Butcher to Paul Daniel Butcher, Toby Daniel Butcher, and Travis Daniel Butcher; 3 parcels; $1.
– Kimberly Dawn Poindexter to Maria Consuelo Mendoza; 11.602 acres tract one PB 38 180 Bryan; $218.
– JK Holdings of Mount Airy, LLC to Anthony James Bradley Liston and Carrie Lynn Liston; lot 45 and portion of lot 44 PB 5 40 Mount Airy; $500.
– Gary M. Gossett and Lori J. Gossett to S&D Homes, LLC; 0.696 acres PB 12 123 Mount Airy; $229.
– Vestal Properties, LLC to Cory Dylan Osborne; lots 22-25 V.M. Draughn lands PB 6 57 Dobson; $438.
– Christopher R. Flippin to Kabri C. White; tract lot 3 Foxcroft PB 9 29 and PB 9 86 Mount Airy; $134.
– Lori Ann Moser, Lori Lynch Haupt, and Jeffrey Scott Moser to Margaret Fitzgerald and Cynthia Fitzgerald; tract 1.1 acres along SR 2063; $390.
– Sherri Lawson Conrad to Lindsey Hargett and David E. Hargett; tract Pilot; $20.
– Anthony Durham, Cecil Anthony Durham, Richard Wilson, and Ann Wilson to Rebecca Jean Wright; 2.544 acres; $54.
– Glenda Kay Norman Willard to Heather Renee Wright and Jonathan L. Wright; 40.633 acres tract two PB 42 107 Stewarts Creek; $300.
– Tammy Norris Clark, Jackie Alvin Clark Jr., Rita Norris Epperson, Mickey E. Epperson, Angie N. Moser, Angie Lynn Moser, and Darin Gray Moser to Angie N. Moser, Angie Lynn Moser, and Darin Gray Moser; tract one 0.750 acres and tract two 5.633 acres Mount Airy; $80.
– Brenda L. Sandlan to Matthew D. Coins and Krysta Lynn Coins; two tracts Pilot; $0.
– Jimmy Ray Watson, Tammy Watson Reynolds, John Reynolds, Bradley Ray Watson, Jessica Dixon, Matthew Reynolds, Maegan Watson Weddle, Jeffery Blake Weddle to Maegan Watson Weddle and Jeffery Blake Weddle; 5.742 acres tract five PB 27 89 Eldora; $24.
– Joseph Walter Leach, Jean G. Jones, Michael R. Jones, Frances W. Gwyn, and Sara G. Leach to Rebecca Lynn Russell; unit 12A Old Springs Condominiums bk 1 35-41 Mount Airy; $400.
– Granite City Restorations, LLC to Dana J. Pardue; tracts Pilot; $140.
– On The Way Church to Billie Jo Faux; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Sandra Smith, Sandra Martin McCormick, and Frank Lee Smith to Clara Jill Collins and Robert Michael Collins; 13.2 acres PB 42 104 Rockford; $0.
– Anthony Gray Doby and Norma Jean Doby to Kristin Nicole Stanley; 1.786 acres lot 1 PB 42 13; $0.
– Edward James Marshall and Geneve Marie Elizabeth Marshall to Dillan Ryan Montgomery and Zoraida Aguilar Montgomery; 1.171 acres tract one; $290.
– Cody Lee Johnson and Crystal A. Johnson to Kaitlyn Hannah Tweet and Nathaniel Dean Epperson; 0.6306 acres lot 5 Pilot Mountain Heights subdivision PB 7 53; $280.
– Jordan Clark Sowers to Thomas A. Casciola and Lynn Casciola; 1.113 acres lot 11 Thornecliffe PB 14 47 Elkin; $34.
– Amended and Restated James H. Crossingham Jr Revocable Trust, James H. Crossingham Jr Trust, Anita C. Cannon, Ann C. Cannon, William C. Cannon, Helen C. Rowe, James H. Crossingham Jr, and James H. Crossingham IV to Robert Earl Craddock and Jennifer H. Craddock; North Carolina Quitclaim deed and release 4.368 acres tract two PB 37 76 Crossingham Road Mount Airy; $0.
– Amended and Restated James H. Crossingham Jr. Revocable Trust, James H. Crossingham Jr. Trust, Anita C. Cannon, Ann C. Cannon, William C. Cannon, Helen C. Rowe, James H. Crossingham Jr., and James H. Crossingham IV to Anthony Mark Hiatt; North Carolina Quitclaim deed and release 9.009 acres PB 37 111 Crossingham Road Mount Airy; $0.
– James Thomas Younger and Russye Anne Younger to Jackson Edward Cooper and Breeanne June Pardue; lot 8 A. J. Hayes estate PB 7 45 Elkin; $300.