Marriages

April 2, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Benjamin Christopher Konig, 33, of Pike County, Kentucky, to Emily Brooke Williams, 24, of Carroll County, Virginia.

– Gregory Kyle Brady, 30, of Surry County to Carrie Lisa Nicole Gunter, 28, of Surry County.

– Jimmy Lee Perkins II, 35, of Stokes County to Sienna Amber Mackie, 21, of Surry County.

– Wilfredo Michael Mann, 27, of Surry County to Kira Brooke Bingman, 26, of Surry County.

– Cesar Resendiz Garcia, 37, of Surry County to Yanira Lizbeth Perez Villarreal, 39, of Surry County.

– William Ponch Yates, 44, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Ashley Denise Miles, 36, of Carroll County.

– Michael Paul Burnett Jr., 32, of Surry County to Ashley Brooke Moore, 29, of Surry County.

– Michael Byrd Boyles, 22, of Carroll County, to Isabella Nicole Torres, 19, Carroll County.

– Ocean Adrian Hinson, 28, of Surry County to Quitney Octavia Cromer, 28, of Surry County.