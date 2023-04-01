Surry County Most Wanted

April 1, 2023 John Peters Uncategorized 0

Rakes

<p>Hawks</p>

Hawks

<p>Coble</p>

Coble

<p>Bullins</p>

Bullins

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Sydney Nicole Rakes, 23, a white female is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Kenneth Leon Hawks, 60, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting a public officer, fail to heed siren and no insurance;

• Jennifer Ann Coble, 41, a white female is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree trespassing;

• Samantha Harrison Bullins, 52, a white female is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of cocaine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.