Dobson Elementary Kids Heart Challenge a success

March 27, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Students earned a $100 or more to got to throw a pie in Coach Tony Smith’s face

Dobson Elementary recently participated in Kids Heart Challenge, raising $5,752.56 for the American Heart Association.

The Top School Money Earner was Cameron Whitaker. He will receive a sports equipment package for being the overall earner.

The Top Grade Level Earners were Callie Grant in fifth grade, Anistyn Kiger in fourth grade, Liam Mitchell from the third grade, Cameron Whitaker in second grade, Matteo Delgado Estudillo from first grade, and Bodhi Mitchell in kindergarten. They will each receive one week of their favorite special area class.

Allie Woodring’s second grade class was the Top Class Earner, winning a pizza party.

Each student who raised $5 or more got to participate in some fun activities that promote healthy heart development. Twenty-two students earned $100 or more to got to throw a pie in Coach Tony Smith’s face.