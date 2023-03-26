Surry County Most Wanted

March 26, 2023 John Peters Uncategorized 0

Childress

<p>Hiatt</p>

Hiatt

<p>Daus</p>

Daus

<p>Snow</p>

Snow

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jessica Leanna Couch Childress, 32, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant and on probation violations, who is on supervision for two counts of felony trafficking heroin, felony with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule I and II controlled substances, felony maintaining a place for controlled substances, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked;

• Eric Chadley Snow, 45, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant and on probation violations, who is on supervision for felony flee to elude arrest, felony altering serial numbers, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and no insurance;

• Levi Dylan Daus, 28, a white male wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired level 2;

• Sumer Nicole Hiatt, 34, a white female wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired level 1.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.