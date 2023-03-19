Real Estate Transfers

March 19, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Saul Cabrera to Ubaldo Cabrera and Emily Marie Cabrera Castillo; 0.53 acres; $0.

– Charles Randy Simpson and Joan Simmons Simpson to Lisa Renee Pell; 1.574 acres Pilot; $150.

– Estate of Delia Ellen S. Kennedy, David E. Kennedy, and Delia Ellen S. Kennedy to David E. Kennedy and Karen M. Kennedy; executors deed tract one tract and tract two 38.31 acres PB 5 44 Estate of Delia Ellen S. Kennedy file 18 E 139 (Yadkin); $140.

– Lawrence Wayne Sobe and Malinda C. Sobe to Nora L. Brown and Betty N. Brown; 0.38 acres lot 51 Greenfield subdivision section 3 PB 8 16 Mount Airy; $500.

– Lisa Renee Pell and James G. Pell to Pilot Holistic Home & Garden, LLC; 1.574 acres Pilot; $410.

– Raleigh Clifton McCarther and Clifton Raleigh McCarther to Digital Business Corp. and Reelvest Properties; 22.754 acres tract four PB 14 20 Estate of Ezra Millard McCarther; $101.

– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Henry Cleveland Clyburn; lot 5 section 4 Farm subdivision PB 24 182 Stewarts Creek; $37.

– Judy D. Wright, Judy Kay Davis Goings, and Truman Clayton Goings to Robert E. Denton Jr. and Rachel L. Holloway; condominium deed unit 2-C and Storage unit 2-C Renfro Loft Condominiums bk 1 150-176 Mount Airy; $470.

– Barbara Bowman to Bowman Family Trust and Kim Bowman; lot 10 block 8 George G. Fawcett property quarry addition PB 3 68 Mount Airy; $0.

– Jeff Poteate and Kathy Poteate to Bart J. Wivell and Faye J. Wivell; condominium deed unit 7 Park Place Condominium bk 1 8-11 Elkin; $430.

– Estate of Ray D. Collins, Theresa Collins, Ray D. Collins, Ruth Ann Badgett, Christopher Paul Collins, Marcia P. Collins, Terry Lee Collins, and Monica Scott Collins to Gregory F. Smith and Melissa H. Smith; lot 55 Saxon Woods subdivision PB 7 86-87 Estate of Ray D. Collins 21 E 1435 (Iredell); $30.

– Ronnie Lee Griffith Jr. and Madison Griffith to Sarah Elizabeth Bowman; 1.663 acres Elkin; $398.

– King’s Corners, LLC to R E F Properties, LLC; tract North Main Street with easements; $200.

– Garrett Edwin Jenkins and Cynthia Jenkins to Avis L. McCarther; 22.754 acres tract one PB 14 20 Westfield; $0.

– Savannah L. Payne to Savannah Hodges and Devin Dollyhite; tract one 16.409 acres and tract two 0.650 acres PB 42 98 Westfield; $83.

– Family Trust of William David Shelton and William David Shelton to Cheryl Johnson; two tract s DB 1038/865 Eldora; $0.

– Washington Street, LLC to 1020 Klondike Road, LLC; lots 4-6 M.M. Hamby PB 3 4; $350.

– Rodney Worth Norman and Emily Ford Norman to Stefanie Brooke Casciola and Alan Thomas Casciola; 1.045 acres lot 5 and 1.096 acres lot 6 Thornecliffe PB 14 47 Elkin; $1,440.

– Mark Thacker and Cynthia Thacker to Justin Collins and Jennifer Collins; tract Mount Airy; $117.

– Bobby R. Wall and Margaret Wall to Lora Wall Chamblin; tract one 10.40 acres and tract two 16 acres and tract three tract Westfield; $0.

– Mark G. Greene to Kimberly Brooks; tract Bryan; $300.

– Larry B. Daniels Sr. and Johnnie Belle Daniels to Larry B. Daniels Jr. and Michelle Daniels; tract; $0.

– Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust M, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, and Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Delarco, Inc.; four tracts PB 3 66; $170.

– Niki Dollyhite Stevens and Niki Renee Dollyhite to Savannah Hodges and Devin Dollyhite; 0.402 acres PB 42 98 Westfield; $0.

– MCKEN Properties, LLC to Deborah Culler, Jeffrey Culler, and Adam Blake Culler; 0.661 acres PB 42 86 Mount Airy; $320.

– Bryon Baer to Michael R. Greene and Karen B. Greene; tract one tract and tract two 42.2607 acres Stewarts Creek; $ 220.

– Nora D. Goins and Randy E. Goins to Investmore, LLC; tract Pilot; $0.