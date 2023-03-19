Marriages

March 19, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Erick Joczan Fuentes Delgado, 27, of Surry County to Maribel Maldonado Mendez, 28, of Surry County.

– Carlos Francisco Vega, 30, of Surry County to Dalia Guadalupe Trujillo, 33, of Surry County.

– Kevin Erique Santiago Padilla, 24, of Surry County to Arely Nataly Beleche Guitirrez, 27, of Surry County.

– Harold Eugene Coleman III, 44, of Forsyth County to Tori Kay Melton, 30, of Forsyth County.

– Cody Ray Ashburn, 27, of Surry County to Haley Nicole Snow, 23, of Surry County.

– Clint Daniel Gilmore, 39, of Surry County to Traci Lane Sheets, 45, of Surry County.

– Jeremy Clifford Shull, 52, of Surry County to Julie Kay Snow, 52, of Surry County.

– Hugo Cesar Fuentes Banales, 31, Krystal Marie Irizarry, 21, of Surry County.