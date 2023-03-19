Surry County Most Wanted

March 19, 2023 John Peters Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Travis Timothy Hicks, 46, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations, who is on probation for breaking and entering, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving while license revoked, no insurance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Angela Marie Kiger Locklear, 39, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant and on probation violations. She is on supervision for four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, resisting a public officer and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Auston Alexander Deluca, 21, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for breaking and entering, resisting a public officer and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Jennifer Wall Lunsford, 45, a white female wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.