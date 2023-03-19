Surry County divorces

March 19, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Marbella Ramirez and Fausto Pacheco Jimenez; granted on March 9.

– Savannah Lynn Blevins and Rober Leroy Karr’ granted on March 9.

– Mark Franklin Hudson and Latasha Renee Hudson; granted on March 9.

– Andrew James Lewis and Angela Tucker Lewis; granted on March 9.

– Francisco Rivera Hervert and Yvet T. Betancourt; March 9.

– Donna Ray West and Richard Lee West; granted on March 9.

– Amolene Poindexter and Jerry Poindexter; granted on March 9.

– Jesse Parker and Felicia Goodin; granted on March 9.

– Collen Marie Welborn and Terry Dennis Welborn Jr.; granted on March 9.

– Johna Leann Sawyers and Brandon Scott Sawyers; granted on March 9.