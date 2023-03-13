Central Middle Math Counts team competes

The Surry County Central Middle School Math Counts team members include David Perez Flores, Summer Carpenter, Evelyn Antunez, Lluvia Guarneros, Londyn Colbert, Max Everhart, Lorraine Correas, Bryanna Atkins, Sebastian Frausto, Ryan Li, Carter Faistl, Micah Whitley. (Submitted photo)

<p>Pictured from left are Ryan Li, Sebastian Frausto, Carter Faistl, and Brynna Atkins at the Math Counts competition. (Submitted photo)</p>

The Central Middle School MathCounts team went to Wake Forest University recently, placing fifth out of 18 teams.

Individual accomplishments are as follows: Brynna Atkins was our top finisher and came in 12th out of 130 competitors. Brynna also came in third place in the head to head round of the competition.

Carter Faistl and Ryan Li were in the top 50. Sebastian Frausto, Micah Whitley, and Max Everhart were in the top 70.