SCC Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

March 13, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently inducted new members. From left are Elise Yount, Jennah Weaver, Jenny Strickland, Sydney Presa, Kara Brienne Moore, Samantha King, Lucas Hutchens, Isaac Heath, Amber Harris, Caitlin Sierra Grubb, Sarah Catherine Farmer, Ellie Edwards, Amanda Hunter Creed, Carolina Brown, Kaesi Blythe, and Khloe Madison Bennett. Not pictured: Courtney Wood and Lanie Fitzgerald.

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society at Surry Community College held its annual induction ceremony for 18 new members for fall 2022/spring 2023 in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology recently.

SCC President Dr. David Shockley provided opening remarks. Kennette Lawrence Thomas, an instructor of English at SCC, was the guest speaker. In addition, Heather Couch, a PTK member, provided entertainment with musical performances of “Somewhere over the Rainbow” and “For Good” from the Broadway musical Wicked.

The fall/spring 2023 inductees are: Khloe Bennett of Pilot Mountain, Kaesi Blythe of Mount Airy, Caroline Brown of Elkin, Amanda Creed of Mount Airy, Ellie Edwards of State Road, Sarah Farmer of Pinnacle, Lanie Fitzgerald of Dobson, Caitlin Grubb of Mount Airy, Amber Harris of Mount Airy, Isaac Heath of Walnut Cove, Lucas Hutchens of Siloam, Samantha King of Westfield, Kara Moore of Trinity, Sydney Presa of Ararat, Va., Jenny Strickland of Pilot Mountain, Jennah Weaver of King, Courtney Wood of Roaring River, and Elise Yount of Pilot Mountain.

The chapter officers for 2023/2024 were also installed: President Sydney Presa; Vice President Ellie Edwards; P.R Secretary Lanie Fitzgerald; Recording Secretary Isaac Heath; and Treasurer Jennah Weaver.

“PTK offers countess opportunities for the future,” said incoming President Presa.

“Small opportunities are often the beginning of great enterprises,” said Ellie Edwards, quoting Demosthenes.

The Surry Community College’s PTK chapter was once again designated as a Five Star Chapter. The college’s PTK organization does community service projects and participates in a college-wide service project each year. Most recently, the chapter worked on an Honors in Action project creating an art therapy coloring book for local teens suffering from anxiety and depression. They also created Spanish-language videos describing seven of the most popular programs of study at the college.

Established in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society serves to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership, and service programming.

Today, Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 3.5 million members and 1,300 chapters located in all 50 states, U.S. Territories, and nine nations (U.S., Canada, Germany, Peru, the British Virgin Islands, the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the United Arab Emirates). In 1929, the American Association of Community Colleges recognized Phi Theta Kappa as the official honor society for two-year colleges.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa and their projects, contact PTK’s faculty co-advisors Dr. Kathleen Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu or Kayla Forrest at 336-386-3315 or forrestkm@surry.edu or go to www.ptk.org. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.