SCC Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

March 08, 2023
The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) released its All-District Teams for the 2022-23 season on March 6.
The NCBCA has more than 1,000 members and it’s schools are divided into 12 districts. Only active members can nominate and vote for All-District honors.
Districts are divided geographically and not by state classification.
Surry County, part of District 11, is represented by seven All-District selections this season: three girls, three boys and one coach.
Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield, North Surry’s Sadie Badgett and East Surry’s Addie Phipps represent the Surry Co. girls. East Surry’s Jordan Davis, and North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch and James McCreary represent the Surry Co. boys.
Phipps, Lynch and McCreary made at least their second All-District appearance this season. Phipps is a two-time selection, McCreary is a three-time selection and Lynch is a four-time selection.
North Surry’s Tyler Bentley was named District 11 Boys Coach of the Year, earning the honor for the first time.
Girls
Surry County girls being named All-District is nothing new. In fact, girls from multiple schools in Surry County being named All-District has become something of a tradition.
The NCBCA site lists every All-District team selected since 2008, and there are athletes from multiple Surry Co. schools on each of those teams.
Surry Co. All-District girls selections from the past 10 seasons are listed below. Players are listed with their name first, followed by their school and the team they were named to that season: 1, 2 or 3.
2014: Malaya Johnson (North Surry, 1*), Cassidy Joyner (Surry Central, 1), Gabrielle Jessup (East Surry, 2), Alex Atkins (Mount Airy, 3)
2015: Marlee Wilmoth (Surry Central, 2), Ayana Shelton (Mount Airy, 3), Sydney Mosley (East Surry, 3)
2016: Miracle Walters (Elkin, 1), Jo Snow (Mount Airy, 1), Ayana Shelton (Mount Airy, 2), Mikaela Johnson (North Surry, 3), Kylie Thomas (Elkin, 3)
2017: Jo Snow (Mount Airy, 1*), Elle Sutphin (North Surry, 1), Mikaela Johnson (North Surry, 2), Shaunae Sawyers (Mount Airy, 2), Kylie Thomas (Elkin, 2), Jacee Busick (Surry Central, 3)
2018: Jo Snow (Mount Airy, 1), Mikaela Johnson (North Surry, 3), Asherah Smith (Mount Airy, 3), Shaunae Sawyers (Mount Airy, 3)
2019: Elle Sutphin (East Surry, 1), Shaunae Sawyer (Mount Airy, 1), Taylor Cochran (Surry Central, 3)
2020: Dasia Lambert (East Surry, 2), Mia McMillen (Surry Central, 3)
2021: Audrey Jennings (Elkin, 1), Addie Phipps (Mount Airy, 2), Mia McMillen (Surry Central, 3)
2022: Mia McMillen (Surry Central, 1), Callie Allen (North Surry, 1), Cadence Lawson (East Surry, 3)
2023: Morgan Mayfield (Mount Airy, 2), Sadie Badgett (North Surry, 2), Addie Phipps (East Surry, 3)
*Snow and Malaya Johnson were each named District 11 Player of the Year; Johnson earned the honor in 2014, then Snow won in 2017.
Morgan Mayfield, Mount Airy senior, District 11 Second Team
• Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year
• Northwest 1A Conference All-Tournament Team
• Scored 1,000th career point this season
• Season averages: 17.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 4.3 steals, 0.5 blocks, 39% FG, 43% adjusted FG, 26% 3PT, 66% FT
• 473 points in 27 games
• One game of 30+ points
• 10 games of 20+ points
• 23 games of 15+ points
• Double-digit scoring in 22-of-27 games
• 11 games with at least four steals
• 12 games with at least four assists
• 14 games with at least four rebounds
• Previous All-District selections: none
• College plans: undecided
Sadie Badgett, North Surry junior, District 11 Second Team
• Foothills 2A All-Conference selection
• Foothills 2A Conference All-Tournament Team
• Season averages: 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.3 blocks, 43% FG, 49% adjusted FG, 30% 3PT, 66% FT
• Led North Surry in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, made 2-point field goals, made 3-point field goals
• 394 points in 26 games
• Four games of 20+ points
• 15 games of 15+ points
• Double-digit scoring in 23-of-27 games
• Six games making at least three 3-pointers
• Eight games with multiple blocks
• 16 games with at least one block
• 10 games with at least three steals
• 14 games with at least three assists
• 17 games with at least four rebounds
• Previous All-District selections: none
Addie Phipps, East Surry senior, District 11 Third Team
• Foothills 2A All-Conference selection
• Foothills 2A Conference All-Tournament Team
• Scored 1,000th career point this season
• Returned from season-ending ACL injury after playing just four games as a junior
• Season averages: 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.3 steals, 40% FG, 47% adjusted FG, 33% 3PT, 61% FT
• 320 points in 26 games
• One game of 20+ points
• 10 games of 15+ points
• Double-digit scoring in 17-of-26 games
• Six games making at least three 3-pointers
• 17 games with at least three steals
• 13 games with at least three assists
• 15 games with at least three rebounds
• Previous All-District selections: Second team in 2021
• College plans: undecided
Boys
Surry County athletes have been a staple of the NCBCA All-District First Team for the past decade, with Lynch and McCreary continuing that tradition in 2023.
At least one boys basketball player was selected for the District 11 First Team each of the past 10 seasons:
2014: Zach Wilmoth (Surry Central)
2015: Carson Long (East Surry), Khaileel Dailey (North Surry)
2016: Clay Mounce* (Mount Airy), Mason Hawks (North Surry)
2017: Carter Phillips* and Mason Hawks (both North Surry)
2018: Caleb Arrington (Mount Airy)
2019: Jefferson Boaz (East Surry)
2020: Jefferson Boaz* (East Surry)
2021: Jahreece Lynch (North Surry)
2022: Jahreece Lynch (North Surry)
2023: Jahreece Lynch and James McCreary (both North Surry)
*Mounce, Phillips and Boaz were each named District 11 Player of the Year; Mounce earned the honor in 2016, followed by Phillips in 2017 and Boaz in 2020.
Three boys coaches from Surry have also been named District 11 Coach of the Year in the past decade. Prior to Bentley’s selection this season, Levi Goins represented Mount Airy in 2016 and Kevin King represented North Surry in 2017.
Tyler Bentley, North Surry, District 11 Coach of the Year
• Led the Greyhounds to: a 27-2 overall record, 12-0 record in the Foothills 2A Conference, back-to-back FH2A Regular Season and Conference Tournament Championships and a second-place finish in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic
• Holds an 81-38 overall record at North Surry, including a 50-7 record the past two seasons.
• Back-to-back FH2A Conference Coach of the Year
Jahreece Lynch, North Surry senior, District 11 First Team
• Foothills 2A All-Conference selection
• Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player
• NCHSAA Performance of the Week: Jan. 16-21
• Graduates North Surry’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer (1,815)
• Season averages: 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.9 steals, 0.4 blocks, 50% FG, 57% adjusted FG, 36% 3PT, 67% FT
• 626 points in 29 games
• Two games of 40+ points
• Four games of 30+ points
• 16 games of 20+ points
• Double-digit scoring in 27-of-29 games
• Eight games making at least four 3-pointers
• 19 games with at least five assists
• 17 games with at least five rebounds
• One triple-double (24 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals)
• Previous All-District selections: First team in 2020 and 2021, Third team in 2020
• College plans: Lenoir-Rhyne Football commit
James McCreary, North Surry senior, District 11 First Team
• Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year
• Foothills 2A Conference All-Tournament Team
• Graduates North Surry’s No. 4 all-time leading scorer (1,497)
• Scored 1,000th career point this season
• Season averages: 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.4 blocks, 48% FG, 55% adjusted FG, 33% 3PT, 75% FT
• 612 points in 29 games
• Four games of 30+ points
• 18 games of 20+ points
• 26 games of 15+ points
• Double-digit scoring in 27-of-29 games
• 10 games making at least three 3-pointers
• 17 games with at least five rebounds
• 13 games with at least four assists
• Previous All-District selections: Second team in 2021, Third team in 2020
• College plans: undecided
Jordan Davis, East Surry senior, District 11 Second Team
• Foothills 2A All-Conference selection
• Holds East Surry’s school records for 3-pointers made for a single game (10) and career (168)
• Scored 1,000th career point this season
• Season averages: 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.9 steals, 45% FG, 54% adjusted FG, 38% 3PT, 87% FT
• 494 points in 26 games
• One game of 30+ points
• 12 games of 20+ points
• 17 games of 15+ points
• Double-digit scoring in 24-of-26 games
• Five games making at least five 3-pointers
• 12 games making at least three 3-pointers
• 10 games with at least five assists
• Previous All-District selections: none
• College plans: Geneva College Basketball commit