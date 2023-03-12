Marriages

March 12, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Clifford Timothy Richards, 54, of Surry County to Christie Ranie Hill, 55, of Surry County.

– Brian Stuart Helton, 53, of Surry County to Pamela Denise Radford, 54, of Surry County.

– Ryan Brady Martin, 28, of Surry County to Kathryn Mary Henderson, 32, of Surry County.

– Mitchell Gray Willard, 44, of Surry County to Jessie Ann Blevins, 45, of Surry County.

– Timothy Ellis Parker, 53, of Surry County to Blair Easter Parker, 29, of Surry County.

– Ricky James Collins, 30, of Surry County to Holley Elizabeth Atkins, 28, of Surry County.

– Enrique Diego Villasenor-Haws, 23, of Surry County to Dacia Yazmin Lopez, 25, of Surry County.

– Sean Tyler Best, 27, of Surry County to Stephanie Lauren Hiatt, 24, of Surry County.