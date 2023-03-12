Surry County Most Wanted

March 12, 2023 John Peters Uncategorized 0

Bledsoe

<p>Holder</p>

Holder

<p>Bond</p>

Bond

<p>Richardson</p>

Richardson

The N.C. Dept. of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jamie Scott Richardson, 49, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Timothy Wayne Bledsoe, 43, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant and on probation violations. He is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony receiving a stolen vehicle, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Calvin Wayne Bond, 41. a Black male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and who is on probation for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and delivering methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Angela Hope Holder, 36, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possess with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.