In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Linda Reece, Lynn M. Reece, and Lynn R. Reece to USA Metal Structure, LLP; 0.15 acres Dobson; $280.
– James W. Partin and Susan S. Partin to Melvin Paul Hodges Jr. and Sharon Elaine Hodges; lot 2 Possum Trot Valley PB 8 39 Bryan; $270.
– Melissa Dawn Tucker, Melissa Hall Hutchins, and Brian Odell Hutchins to Dianne Hamlin Hardy; lot 3-4 property of J.G. Wood Farm section A; $250.
– Estate of Ray D. Collins, Theresa Collins, Ray D. Collins, Ruth Ann Badgett, Christopher Paul Collins, Marcia P. Collins, Terry Lee Collins, and Monica Scott Collins to Johnnie L. Turney and Mary E. Turney; lot 21 Saxon Woods subdivision PB 7 86 Pilot Estate of Ray D. Collins; $15.
– Linda Dale Logan and Rickey Dale Logan to Jacob Andrew Logan; 1.500 acres PB 17 145; $0.
– Laura Mercer and Terry Mercer to Mercer Family Holdings, LLC; 1.22 acres lot 1 PB 31 95 Mount Airy; $0.
– Donald Ray Alexander to John Fesperman and Leslie Fesperman; tract Elkin; $200.
– Betty Jo Becky Simmons Gordon and Bernard L. Patterson to David Michael Francis and Joy M. Francis; lots 11-12 section E Banner-Lovill property PB 3 64 revision of PB 1 220 118 Highland Drive Mount Airy; $8.
– Juanita Beverly to Oscar Jefferson Beverly; quitclaim deed 1.7139 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– Brian Keith Holcomb and Tina Q. Holcomb to Dream Maker Properties, LLC; 65/100 acres Collins Road; $21.
– Carl Rose & Sons, Inc. to Dale E. Rose and Lynn H. Rose; 7.79 acres Elkin; $0.
– Rosco Rental, Inc. to Dale E. Rose and Lynn H. Rose; 7.37 acres Elkin; $0.
– William Calvin Goodman and Linda Marie Goodman to John Hall and Michelle Hall; 0.360 acres Mount Airy; $4.
-Creative Opportunities, LLC to Wise Storage Solutions PTW, LLC; 30.0026 acres Piedmont Triad Industrial Park PB 23 23 Mount Airy; $7,160.
– Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC, Alex Davis, and Cassie Davis to Alcova Mortgage, LLC, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, and Royster and Royster, PLLC; 1615/588 substitute trustees deed tract PB 34 97; $440.
– Dharmin Patel and Monika D. Patel to Ryan Scott Wall and Rachel Wall; tract; $64.
– Nancy N. Dawson to Olivia Dawson Vaught; tract one .1000 acres and tract two 0.530 acres PB 30 87 Mount Airy; $0.
– Kathy Jean Moody and Robert H. Moody to Ronalda Dare Parries and Sean Steven Parries; tract one 2.155 acres and tract two 0.230 acres PB 42 71 South Westfield; $44.
– Esther Rachel Puckett, Rachel C. McBride, Charles Leon Puckett, Rawley Raymond McBride Jr., Cynthia B. McBride, Rebecca McBride Hull, and Donnie Joe Hull to Esther Rachel Puckett, Rawley Raymond McBride Jr, and Rebecca McBride Hull; tract one lot 5 block A G. B. Sydnor property PB 3 40 and tract two tract Mount Airy; $2.
– Earnest Gale Ely and Brenda Lou Ely to Kimberly Annette Morris; 18.519 acres Westfield; $0.
– Glenda S. Shropshire to Luiz Marcelo Ferreira De Souza; tract Mount Airy; $36.
– Arthur Wallace Marshall and Rebecca L. Marshall to Richard Marshall and Brandy Marshall Marion; tract one 2.009 acres and tract two tract; $0.
– Sharon Hicks Boles to Needham Holdings, LLC; tract Pilot; $0.
– Carl Rose & Sons, Inc. to Tennessee Land and Granite Company, LLC; four tracts Elkin; $1,289.
– Colton Ray Bruner and Carley Elliott Bruner to John Sloan and Madison Sloan; 0.958 acres; $380.
– Estate of Alice Haymore, Charlie Edgar Haymore, Deloris Yeager, Freida Tate, Dennis Tate, James Kelly Boyd, and Kimberly Boyd to Bradley Tate; tract Mount Airy Estate of Alice Haymore; $260.
– Paul Anthony Fowler to Jeffrey Gordon Combs and Joyce G. Combs; 0.044 acres tract one PB 42 6 Marsh; $0.
– Jeffrey Gordon Combs and Joyce G. Combs to Paul Anthony Fowler; 0.203 acres PB 42 6 Marsh; $0.
– Robert L. York to Pet, LLC; tract; $50.
– Sherry Jean Upchurch, Sherry Jean Goins, Darian L. Upchurch to Louie Development Group, LLC; 2.552 acres lot 62 section 3 Woodbridge subdivision PB 14 189 Mount Airy; $220.
– Louie Development Group, LLC to J-Mac Properties, LLC; 2.552 acres lot 62 Woodbridge subdivision section 3 PB 14 189 Mount Airy; $220.
– Harold Aldean Snow and Penny C. Snow to Kevin Tillman and Megan Tillman; parcel one 2.004 acres lot 3 and parcel two 0.371 acres phase 1 Olde Oaks Farm subdivision PB 42 22 Elkin; $118.
– Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, The Holders of The First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-FF 15, and Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc to Julio Perez; .344 acres lot 13 section 2 Woodcreek subdivision PB 8 72; $154.
– Emily M. Martin and Billy Ray Martin to Stacey Puckett Collins; 1.111 acres PB 42 44; $0.
– Marion McNeil Boone and Steven Davis Boone to County of Surry; 10,679 sq ft lot 2 Charles M. Neaves Estate 120 W. Kapp St Dobson; $330.
– Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, The Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VII-A, and American Mortgage Investment Partners Management, LLC to Michael E. Johnson and Nanette M. Johnson; tract Longhill; $360.
– Joey Dean Collins and Shannon Collins to Ronald Todd Morgan and Pamela Simmons Morgan; tract one 10 acres and tract two 2.284 acres PB 37 122 South Westfield; $900.
– Darrell Slate, Rebecca Slate, and Rebecca A. Harrison to Christopher Horn; tract one 9.148 acres and tract two 0.428 acres 1088 Snow Hill Church; $570.
– Estate of Virginia Irene White, Estate of Geneva C. Bullin, Terry Len Bullin, Virginia Irene White, Geneva C. Bullin, and Ligia Jiminez Bullin to Jeffrey David Tim and Suzette Marie McSorley; 1.04 acers portion of lots 32-33 PB 9 171 Estate of Virginia Irene White 22 E 571 and Estate of Geneva C. Bullin 22 E 668; $350.
– Joy North to Sheryll Ann Thompson; lot 9 S.G. Pace property PB 1 126 Mount Airy; $292.
– Dionicio Orozco Gomez and Angelita Luna Orozco to Department of Transportation State of North Carolina; deed for highway right of way Int. of US 21 Bus. and NC 268 Elkin; $120.
– Estate of Shirley Kennedy Freeman Dugger, James N. Freeman Jr., Shirley Kennedy Freeman Dugger, and Lisa B. Freeman to David Nielsen; condominium deed unit 3B Brookside Village Condominiums bk 1 208-210 Elkin Estate of Shirley Kennedy Freeman Dugger file 22 E 690; $480.