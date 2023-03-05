Marriages

March 5, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Luis Fernando Tellez, 24, of Surry County to Claritza Secundino, 24, of Surry County.

– Robert Kelly Sullivan, 55, of Surry County to Sara Jane Vaden, 60, of Surry County.

– Erik Scott Chelgren, 22, of Stokes County to Peyton Alexandria Martel, 21, of Surry County.