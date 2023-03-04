Surry County Most Wanted

The NC Dept. of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Timothy Alan Flynn, 39, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for three counts felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of stolen goods, driving while license revoked and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Fernando Alexis Sanchez, 22, a Hispanic male wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Bryson Taylor Kornburst, 21, a white male wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Timothy Joe Holbrook, 45, a white male wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for driving while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.