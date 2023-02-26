Marriages

February 26, 2023 Mount Airy News

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Andrew Warren Johnson, 29, of Surry County to Skylyn Mercedes Mendez, 24, of Surry County.

– William Adam Richardson, 36, of Surry County to Ashley Elizabeth Hodges, 34, of Surry County.

– Ricardo Torres Herrera, 48, of Surry County to Maria De Jesus Ibarra Garcia, 38, of Surry County.

– Trent Steven Shumate, 20, of Surry County to Genesis Marie Spencer, 18, of Surry County.

– Roberto Alejandro Flores Montes, 32, of Surry County to Sarah Nicole Pittman, 26, of Surry County.

– Isaac Schubel Jackson, 23, of Surry County to Meagan Olivia Johnson, 23, of Surry County.

– Justin Mark Johnson, 20, of Surry County to Brittney Elizabeth Hefner, 22, of Surry County.

– Stanley Dean Joyce, 63, of Surry County to Tammy B. Gilley, 63, of Surry County.

– Kevin Joseph Epperson, 28, of Surry County to Chetalee Nicole Childress, 30, of Davidson County.