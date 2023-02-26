Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Hannah Marie Pegram, 22, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon;

• Bobby Lee Hawks, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and resisting a public officer;

• Michael David Haulsey, 43, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony larceny and assault with a deadly weapon;

• Bobby Dale Frazier, 42, a white male wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.