Surry County divorces

GREENSBORO — The cost of reaching the state championship may be high for student-athletes, but the experience of winning North Carolina’s ultimate prize is simply priceless.

That said, the NCHSAA Individual Wrestling State Championship Tournament has been anything but “Price-less” the past four years. Injuries, nationally ranked opponents and even a worldwide pandemic weren’t enough to stand in the way of the state meet’s one constant since 2020: a Price brother winning a state title.

After winning the 2019-20 2A 145-pound State Championship, Jeremiah Price – a freshman at Surry Central at the time – said: “I just came here looking to place. Since I’m a freshman and wasn’t supposed to win it, I just came here looking to do the best I could do.”

On Feb. 18, 2023, Jeremiah and his younger brother Jacob each won state championships, bringing their family’s total up to six in four seasons.

That’s something that money can’t buy.

“They put the time in and both are well-deserved,” said Josh Price. Josh is Jeremiah and Jacob’s father as well as the Eagles’ assistant coach.

Jeremiah put his name in the state’s record book by becoming the 12th person in N.C. history to win four wrestling state championships. The senior won the 2A 145-pound Championship in 2020 and 2021, then won the 2A 152-pound Championship in 2022 and now 2023.

“When I was a kid I always dreamed of it,” Jeremiah said. “It was a dream, but you’ve always got to work and attack that dream to make it a reality.”

Jacob wrestled one match after Jeremiah on the same mat. The junior captured the 2A 160-pound Championship, becoming just the sixth Surry County wrestler to win multiple individual titles.

Jacob joins: Mount Airy’s Cameron Pack, Jacob Hogue and Connor Medvar, North Surry’s Justin Jones, and of course his brother Jeremiah from Surry Central.

“You can’t say enough about them,” said Surry Central coach Stephen Priddy. “Both of them are tremendous young men with great character. They just come out here and they get it done. It’s just fun to be a part of.”

To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man

Jeremiah set the bar high by going 56-1 as a freshman, with his only loss that season coming against a multi-time state champion in the 3A division. Following that defeat on Dec. 27, 2019, Jeremiah won his next 96 matches as he went undefeated for nearly three years.

This would be his only high school loss to an in-state opponent.

“My freshman year was going to be the hardest year, so once that year kind of rolled into place I knew that now was the time to make my dream a reality,” Jeremiah said.

When asked if he thought Jeremiah had a legitimate shot at making history after winning as a freshman, Priddy didn’t even have to think before responding.

“Yes, no question,” Priddy said. “I knew it was possible and that he wasn’t going to slow down. There are obviously things you can’t plan for like injuries, but with his work ethic I knew the potential was there.”

Jeremiah won titles his sophomore and junior years without losing. As a sophomore, he outscored opponents 57-3 in the state tournament to repeat as 145 champion. The Golden Eagle moved up to 152 as a junior, but won his first two matches at states in 10 seconds and 26 seconds. He won via 25-10 technical fall in the semifinals, then 26-9 tech fall in the championship.

Only three wrestlers in North Carolina won their 2021-22 championship match via technical fall, and Jeremiah’s 26 points total of 26 points was 10 more than the other two wrestlers. He went on to be named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A Tournament.

Jeremiah won his first four matches as a senior before falling in the third round of the Walsh Jesuit Ironman Tournament, a national tournament that featured 64 wrestlers in each bracket. He lost twice in the 150-pound bracket to competitors from Florida and Colorado, but came back to finish fifth in the nation.

Jeremiah got payback over the wrestler who handed him his first loss in the fifth-place match.

“It’s fun for us to talk about individual records and win streaks, but I can tell you he really does not care a bit about that stuff,” Priddy said. “All he cares about is getting better, and him winning four state titles on top of being a multi-time All-American tells you all you need to know.”

Jeremiah wrestled 45 matches his senior year, and only seven of those matches lasted all three periods without ending via tech fall. All seven came in the Walsh Tournament.

“I train to be the best, and to be the best I’ve got to beat the best,” Jeremiah said. “If kids are gunning for me it keeps me motivated to work out and work harder.”

It was another clinic put on by Jeremiah in the 2023 state tournament. He won all four of his matches via fall, the first of which only lasted 18 seconds, and wrestled for less than nine minutes in the three-day tournament. He outscored tournament opponents 61-17 and was named Most Outstanding wrestler for the second consecutive year.

Jeremiah finishes his high school career with a record of 161-3 with the following records by year, beginning with his freshman season: 56-1, 20-0 (Covid-shortened season), 43-0 and 43-2.

NCHSAA records state that his record his 159-3, but do not include his two wins as part of the 2020 and 2022 dual team state tournament.

“I just want to say thank you to all my coaches,” Jeremiah said. “My dad (Josh) has been my coach since I was eight and has been a huge part of my journey. Coach Priddy has helped me get into tournaments, even at Combat and Roundtree.

“Just all of my coaches and family have been awesome through the whole thing.”

Whatever it takes

There were times in the 2022-23 season that Jacob was doubtful to even compete in the state tournament, but he wasn’t about to let anything stand in his way.

The defending 2A 145 State Champion didn’t start wrestling this season until January after undergoing surgery for a hernia in Nov. 2022. Once he returned, he was put back on the shelf with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

“It’s messed with my breathing, and I’ve had to get treatments for asthma related to the RSV,” Jacob said.

Jacob dominated when he was available. He wrestled 13 matches through the end of January, winning the 170 bracket of the Jeff Peal memorial as well as the Foothills 2A Conference Championship at the same weight.

The junior went down to 160 for regionals. He earned a first-round bye, then picked up a pair of victories via fall to advance to the championship.

Jacob ran into a 2021-22 state placer in the finals: Bandys’ Ian Moore. Price went up 2-0 in the first period, and held on to that slim lead heading into the third. Moore caught Price late in the match and won via fall.

If the two were going to rematch in the state tournament it would be in the championship.

Jacob won his first match at states via forfeit, and Priddy said he was never told why the forfeit occurred. The Golden Eagle then came back from a 3-2 deficit in the third period of the quarterfinals with a late near fall, defeating Bunker Hill’s Donta Davis 4-3.

Price nearly used up his five minutes of injury time in the match.

Jacob found himself in another close match in the semis against Wheatmore’s Dominic Hittepole. Price struggled to breathe, but went up 6-2 after the second period and held on to win 7-4.

“He managed to survive that first day, and I’m proud of how he fought through everything,” Josh said. “He had us worried at times with all the injuries and sickness, but he really battled.”

A potential rematch with Moore was spoiled by the 2A East Regional Champion, Southwest Onslow’s Jeremiah Jones. Jones defeated Moore via 9-5 decision in the semifinals.

A takedown and near fall put Jones up 4-0 in the period, but Jacob scored a late reversal and 2-point near fall to tie things up. Price started on the bottom in the second period and went up after a reversal, then Jones earned a point with an escape.

Similar to the first period, Jacob earned four points at the end of the second period with a takedown and near fall. This put the Eagle up 10-5 with 2:00 left on the clock.

The championship match was stopped a few times as Jacob used injury time, but he kept fighting back.

“I knew I had to capitalize on that lead,” Jacob said. “I tried to keep myself from getting gassed out too much more and just capitalize on it.”

“He knew he had to hold on but still keep moving because you don’t want the ref to call stalling,” Josh said. “We told him he had to finish it out, but had to be smart about it and stay in good position.

“I told him in the beginning: you’ll win the match on position because there’s a lot kids that wrestle now that don’t get taught position. It’s something you have to learn over a long period of time.”

Jacob held on to his lead and scored two points in the third period while giving up two as well. He won his second title via 12-7 decision.

Priddy said that the championship was “probably one of the smartest matches he’s wrestled in his three years.”

Jacob put everything he had into the match and had to be helped off the mat before his hand could be raised. He was able to make it to the podium after, and said he felt “exhausted, but happy.”

Jacob moves to 70-6 overall as a Golden Eagle. He finished 18-3 as a freshman, 33-2 as a sophomore and 19-1 as a junior.