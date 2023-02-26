Surry County divorces

February 26, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Deborah Ann Angel and Joseph Tinsley Angel; granted on Feb. 23.

– Keith Austin Jones and Whitney Elizabeth Jones; granted on Feb. 23.

– Teddy Jackson Hash and Candy Necol Hash; granted on Feb. 23.

– Kevin Enrique Santiago Padilla and Danyelle Gregory; granted on Feb. 23.

– Margo Renee Collins and Gary Brandon Collins; granted on Feb. 23.

– Charles Willard Haney II and Felicia Renee Sexton Haney; granted Feb. 23.

– Rebecca Plott and Phillip Plott; granted on Feb. 23.

– Robin Brewer Porter and Terry Lee Porter; granted on Feb. 23.

– David S. Baker and McKenzie T. Royal; granted on Feb. 23.