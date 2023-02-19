Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Brett Anthony Edwards, 23, of Mecklenburg County to Christel Noelle Cassil, 24, of Surry County.

– Devon Devine Dean Felts, 26, of Surry County to Megin Marie Kerley, 19, of Surry County.

– Noah Gregory Wilmoth, 24, of Surry County to Kinely Peyton Tate, 24, of Surry County.

– Joshua Steven Aldridge, 34, of Surry County to Holly Danielle Felts, 33, of Surry County.