Surry County Most Wanted

February 19, 2023

Deluca

Bennett

Carter

Lambert

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jason Thomas Lambert, 43, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and driving while impaired;

• Morgan Legrant Carter, 26, a Black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony burning of public buildings and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle;

• Charles Thomas Bennett, 29, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Lakasha Marie Burris Deulca, 42, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of larceny, resisting a public officer and second degree trespassing. She also has a new unserved charge for larceny from Walmart in Elkin.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.