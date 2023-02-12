Marriages

February 12, 2023

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Bobby Lee Pratt, 48, of Surry County to Emily Michelle Foster, 35, of Surry County.

– Wesley Blake Marion, 23, of Surry County to Jessica Anne Clayton, 21, of Surry County.

– Kenneth Alan Hines, 57, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Cynthia Dawn McAlexander, 48, of Surry County.

– Jason Wayne Sheets, 47, of Surry County to Brooke Shinault Wall, 41, of Surry County.

– Samuel Scott Becker Jr., 31, of Surry County to Helen Maranda Marshall, 28, of Surry County.

– Dustin Coy Cockram, 20, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Laura Kathryn Freeman, 19, of Surry County.