In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Noel G. Parker and Susan R. Parker to IDR, LLC; 0.046 acres tract one PB41 139 Mount Airy; $0.
– Lynn M. Reece and Linda H. Reece to Tirzo Ortiz and Reyna Ortiz; tract Elkin; $160
– Jimmy Dale Norman and Janice Marie Norman to Gilmer Ray Lawson; 0.96 acres South Westfield; $230.
– Estate of Wanda W. Brown, Tamela Couch, Sherry Brown, Daniel Brown, Wanda Brown, and Stephanie Brown to Burnice Brown and Stevanna Brown; quitclaim deed tract Dobson Estate of Wanda W. Brown file 22 E 185 (Wilkes); $0.
– Linda D. Jarrell and Garner R. Jarrell to Robert H. Marion; tract PB 3 31 Mount Airy; $0.
– Daniel W. Corriher and Cindy Louise Corriher to Maria Vilma Galeas; three tracts Dobson; $290.
– Karen Cave Rasnick, Philip Gene Rasnick, Karen G. Myers, Mary Sylvia Cave, and Joyce Cave Nance to Nelson Lester Ransom and Dianna Evans Ransom; 1.16 acres and 0.123 acres Elkin; $624.
– The Reeves Living Trust, Roger L. Reeves, and Nellie S. Reeves to Lebanon Apartments, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $210.
– Celena Nicole Pardue to Sandra Carter; lots 47-50 V. W. Luffman Development PB 3 126 Bryan; $66.
– Premier Property, LLC and Dodge City Steakhouse, LLC to Premier Property LLC; quitclaim deed 5.787 acres lot 1 Riverwood Elkin; $0.
– Jared B. Moser and Ashley O. Moser to Chris A. Lumsden; condominium deed unit 105 Spencer’s Lofts Condominium bk 1 361 Mount Airy; $370.
– Sonya Ganyard and Glen Ganyard to Kenneth Wayne Semones, Dianne Atkins Semones, and Gregory Wayne Semones; lot 4 Oriole Estates Subdivision PB 25 191 Pilot; $810.
– Reeves Aaron Holder to Reeves Aaron Holder and Martha K. Holder; six tracts Bryan; $6.
– Travis W. Cave, Lester Jessup, Victoria Marie Cave Steele, Victoria Marie Cave Shinault, Sampson J. Steele, Betty Adams, and Shirley Jessup to Georgia Breann Shinault and Travis W. Cave; tract Dobson; $1.
– Justin R. Tickle and Dawn M. Tickle to William Eric Hobernicht; 1.145 acres PB 25 66 Dobson; $20.
– Judy B. Gillespie to Frank G. Grijalva; lots 35-36 Mountain Manor Estates Development PB 7 6 Franklin; $28.
– Bradley Clayton Johnson, Nadine Johnson Shelton, and David A. Shelton to Dalton C. Simmons and Harley Simmons; 1 acre 155 Toms Creek Church Road Pilot Mountain Westfield; $335.
– Edward Keith Hawks to Benjamin Ramirez and Maria Santos Osornio Pina; lot 1 H.A. Johnson PB 3 195 1293 Pine Ridge Road Mount Airy Stewarts Creek; $80.
– Ray Family Holdings, LLC to Jolo Properties, LLC; quitclaim deed 3.09 acres; $0.
– Estate of Thomas Richard Jackson, Juliana J. Clark, Andrew Cole Jackson, Thomas Richard Jackson, and Mary Skye Jackson to Simmons Rentals, LLC; tract 0.66 acres lot on Rockford Street Mount Airy Estate of Thomas Richard Jackson file 23 E 64; $500.
– Natalie Draughn Badgett and Grady Garth Badgett to Grady Garth Badgett; quitclaim deed 0.69 acres PB 28 86; $0.
– Natalie Draughn Badgett to Badgett Farm, LLC; quitclaim deed tract; $0.
– Treva J. Kirkman to Beamer and Kirkman Builders, LLC; 0.760 acres lot B PB 41 191 Mount Airy; $0.
– David William Smith and Sandy Lynn Smith to Hunter Mckenzie Snow and Olivia Smith Snow; tract one 2.50 acres and tract two 3.19 acres PB 20 82 Stewarts Creek; $260.
– CCLA Properties, LLC to The Lara Group, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Glenda D. Slate to Terry Edward Childress Jr.; portions of lots 4-5 PB 6 59 Stewarts Creek; $20.
– Shirlee Sarah Joines to Billy Andrew Hanks Jr. and Shoshana Klara Hanks; 1.462 acres tract one PB 37 9 Westfield; $48.
– Dragonfly View, LLC to Rosa Maria Cozad; 2.08 acres lot 16 Paradise Mountain Estates phase 2 PB 27 6 Franklin; $300.
– J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition, Corp. and Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Ronald W. Dobson; 1.285 acres Mount Airy; $255.
– Betty S. Riddle and Joseph Franklin Riddle to Creed Transmission and Automotive, LLC; 1.281 acres Eldora; $23.
– Samuel Darrell Mickel and Roberta S. Mickle to Dowda, Holdings, Inc.; 1.47 acres Elkin; $300.
– Catherine Myers Eckenrod and Alvin Eugene Eckenrod to Deacon Properties, LLC; 0.049 acres PB 41 28 Mount Airy; $0.
– Glenda H. Jessup, Susan H. Arrington and Joseph Ray Arrington to William R. Thomas and Cynthia G. Thomas; lot 44 section 4 Fairfield subdivision J.A. Jackson Estate PB 6 127 Mount Airy; $458.
– William Bruce Simmons Jr. and Karen L. Webber to Charles Dakota Smith; 3.82 acres PB 42 32 Mount Airy; $30.
– South Street Medical Properties, LLC to Cardinal CT Company; 0.17288 acres portion of tract one PB 24 80; $50.
– John Henry Heath to Pedro Gerardo Ortiz; tract one tract and tract two lot 13 Susan B. Hollingsworth Lands PB 1 172; $344.
– Robert V. Guyer to Matthew Eric Guyer; 25 acres 473 Baker Road Marsh; $77.
– The Reeves Living Trust, Roger L. Reeves and Nellie S. Reeves to Surry Endeavor, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $250.
– Allison Welch to Katrina Lynn Bouthot; lot 32 Indian Springs Development PB 4 142 Mount Airy; $490.
– Brandon Thomas Shaw and Teresa Shaw to Hector L. Melendez and Belinda Melendez; 1.91 acres; $190.
– Charles Edward Gammons, Dennis Joe Gammons, Charles Edward Gammons Jr., Robin Gammons, Melba Brim Gammons, and Kenneth A. Brim to Michael Thomas Brim; first tract 4.14 acres and second tract 2.83 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– Alicia J. Meador and Kevin R. Guske to Steven E. Golding and Annette Golding; tract four Smith Landing Subdivision section II PB 15 87 Dobson; $120.
– Michael Todd Goodwin and Angela Marie Goodwin to Michael Maher and Matthew Kennedy; 2.45 acres Bryan; $12.
– Barbara B. Lloyd to Gurvis Lee Smith; first tract lot 2 W.L. Sydnor and J.W. Prather Land and second tract tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Preston Keith Snow and Anita Peele Snow to Allison R. Welch; 1.14 acres Mount Airy; $388.
– Thomas Britton Lowry, Elizabeth T. Lowry, Anne S. Bryan, Joseph M. Murray, Patricia B. Brown, T. Ronald Brown, Thomas R. Bryan Jr., and Kathy B. Bryan to Piedmont Land Conservancy; 149.511 acres PB 42 40 Bryan (Surry) and Traphill (Wilkes); $0.
– Joseph Byrnes to Mark J. Basil and Marie Plasko; 0.295 acres lot 41 Banner and Byerly subdivision PB 1 74 Mount Airy; $380.
– Estate of Donna Jean Harrell, Fredrick G. Johnson, Donna Jene Harrell, James Warren Harrell Jr., and Teresa Hernandez to Teresa Hernandez Gallegos and Fredys Nieto Ontiberos; commissioners deed tract Mount Airy Estate of Donna Jean Harrell file 22 sp 49; $47.
– Aaron T. Edmonds and Leslie B. Edmonds to William M. Johnson and Emily C. Johnson; tract one 4.405 acres and tract two 26.39 acres Marsh; $300.
– Warren Rowan Properties, LLC to Rebekah Ann Morgan and Rocky Lane Southern Jr.; tract one lot 53 and tract two portion of lot 54 section 3 Woodbridge subdivision PB 14 189 Mount Airy; $470.
– Johnny Ray Johnson to Morgan Marie Johnson; tracts Dobson; $0.
– Mary Ruth Shores Harrison and Barbara Finney to Johnny Edward Newman Jr.; 13.489 acres PB 42 47 Bryan; $135.
– Irene Utt to Pamela Simmons, Pam Casstevens, and Brittany Paige Vestal; tract South Westfield; $0.
– Wendell Stephen Simmons, Steve Simmons, Marie Bryant Simmons, Sabra Marie B. Simmons and W. S. Simmons to S. Bryant Simmons and Cindy Simmons; four tracts Long Hill; $0.
– Brandon Lee Medley and Raven Medley to Leslie Melissa Schultz; lots 3-4 R. Franklin Saunders Land Mount Airy; $358.
– Larry W. Nelson and Shirley R. Nelson to Jordan L. Nelson; 0.25 acres Pilot; $3.
– James Avery Hayes III and Stanley Jefferson Hayes to Van B. Coe and Kathy M. Coe; tracts 1-2 Laura S. Hayes Estate PB 42 30 Rockford; $205.
– Adrian Perez Martinez and Teresa Selva Martinez to Blue Ridge Collision Center, Inc. and Mark Danley; 15.704 acres PB 31 161 tract and easement survey for Mary L. Hose Eldora; $230.
– George Thomas Jones and Alma O’Neal Jones to Barbara Reyes; tract one lot 24 and tract two lot 31 Woodside Estates PB 7 125 Mount Airy; $422.
– Alexander Hutchins and Alison Hutchins to Brittany Rae Vincent; 2 acres Siloam; $40.
– Estate of Rex Harold William Johnson, Main Street Commercial, LLC, Charles R. Briggs, Brenda Davidson, Dean Johnson, Albert McCann, and Rex Harold William Johnson to Lorene Fleming; commissioners deed 8.022 acres tract one Rex W. Johnson Estate PB 39 199 Bryan estate of Rex Harold William Johnson file 22 sp 19; $200.
– Yaktime Properties, LLC, James Scott McHone, and Rhonda P. McHone to Kenneth Michael Fulk; 0.70 acres tract one PB 8 8 and PB 42 56 Stewarts Creek; $364.
– Krista Diane Denardo to Krista Diane Denardo and Larry D. Jorgensen; all of lots 26-29 block A Valley View Development PB 3 183 Mount Airy; $0.
– Team Key Properties, LLC to David A. Cook; 2.660 acres PB 16 62 Dobson; $212.
– Christopher Drew Wright and Brittany Rose Wright to Gavin Bryce Ward; 0.544 acres Franklin; $204.
– Sybrilla Cashion and Nannie Sybrilla Caudle to Kay Mansfield; lot 15 Smoot Farm PB 3 140; $23.
– Charles S. Pruitt Jr. and Kaley Brooke Pruitt to John Brandon McHone; tract PB 31 31 Stewarts Creek; $246.
– Mandoline Farms, LLC to Lawrence Fred Ward; tract; $0.
– James C. Hewitt, Audrey Lynn Hewitt, Lynn Slawter Hewitt, William C. Hewitt Jr., Sharon Riddle Hewitt, Melinda Cruise Wall, Caleb Brent Wall, John Franklin McCormick, and Cynthia L. McCormick to Jonathan Paul Cruise and Alaina Hunsucker Cruise; tract Rockford; $116.
– James C. Hewitt, Audrey Lynn Hewitt, Lynn Slawter Hewitt, William C. Hewitt Jr., Sharon Riddle Hewitt, Melinda Cruise Wall, Caleb Brent Wall, John Franklin McCormick, and Cynthia L. McCormick to Michael Lee Baker and Mary Kathyrn Baker; 0.516 acres tract one PB 41 121 Rockford; $8.
– James C. Hewitt, Audrey Lynn Hewitt, Lynn Slawter Hewitt, William C. Hewitt Jr., Sharon Riddle Hewitt, Melinda Cruise Wall, Caleb Brent Wall, John Franklin McCormick, and Cynthia L. McCormick to Matthew Allen Cruise and Draken Allen Cruise; 25.17 acres Rockford; $89.
– James C. Hewitt, Audrey Lynn Hewitt, Lynn Slawter Hewitt, William C. Hewitt Jr., Sharon Riddle Hewitt, Melinda Cruise Wall, Caleb Brent Wall, John Franklin McCormick, and Cynthia L. McCormick to John Franklin McCormick and Cynthia L. McCormick; 15.910 acres tract two PB 41 121 Rockford; $28.