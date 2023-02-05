Marriages

February 5, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Daniel Leonard Cox, 43, of Surry County to Amanda Dawn Lara, 37, of Surry County.

– Benjamin Preston Ables, 26, of Surry County to Alexis Pearl Lawrence, 24, of Surry County.

– Jason Dean Branch, 44, of Surry County to Sparrah Beth Marion, 43, of Surry County.

– Brian William Sandusky, 41, of Wilkes County to Sierra Danielle Casstevens, 23, of Wilkes County.

– Federico Tinoco, 46, of Surry County to Elvia Rosa Rodriguez Raudales, 26, of Surry County.

– Austin Michael Coble, 25, of Surry County to Tiffany Brooke Lambert, 26, of Surry County.

– Austin Hunter Mashburn, 26, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Mary Grace Harris, 24, of Patrick County.