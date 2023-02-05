Celebrating Groundhog Day

The day of the Groundhog is celebrated Thursday, Feb. 2. Did the rodent see his shadow or not? It really makes zero difference because we still have six more weeks of winter (and maybe even more). The calendar says we have at least six more weeks of winter regardless of what Phil, the lazy groundhog, predicts. Spring may arrive on March 21, but the winter could remain for weeks after that. Groundhogs are poor excuses for weather prophets and they are false predictors at that. Their predictions are about as shallow as they are. The best predictors are the frogs down by the creek bank, active birds at the feeders and robins bouncing on the lawn, tiny buds on the dogwood trees, jonquils, hyacinths and crocus, crows cawing and doves cooling. They all point to the coming of spring without any predicting or boasting. The ground hogs are great pretenders and enemies of the garden.

Saint Valentines Day

Saint Valentines is less than two weeks away. There is a great selection still in the stores, shops and florists as well as supermarkets. Now is the time to order flowers in order to confirm their delivery. Most stores and shops have a complete inventory of cards, candies, fragrances, potted flowers, gift cards from businesses, shops and restaurants. There are still many Valentines to choose from, but don’t wait until the last minute, who knows, there may be a surprise snow on Valentine’s Day!

Red velvet pound cake for Saint Valentines Day

Valentine-red velvet pound cake will make a pretty centerpiece for the dining room table on Saint Valentine’s Day decorated with cream cheese, frosting and red cinnamon hearts. This is a cake that the whole family will enjoy and it’s easy to prepare. You will need a half cup of Crisco shortening, two sticks light margarine, three cups sugar, five large eggs, half cup of Hershey’s cocoa, one tablespoon vanilla, one fourth teaspoon salt, three cups of plain flour, one teaspoon baking powder, one cup milk, and four tablespoons red food coloring. Cream margarine and Crisco shortening, add sugar one cup at a time creaming well. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each egg. Add salts, vanilla and Hershey’s cocoa. Add the baking powder to plain flour. Add half the flour mixture to the batter, add half cup milk and mix well. Add rest of flour and milk and mix well on low speed. Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees. Grease and flour a tube pan, place a piece of waxed paper cut to fit the bottom of the tube pan and grease and flour the waxed paper. Pour batter into the tube pan and bake for 90 minutes or until cake is firm and pulls loose from the sides and a toothpick stuck in the middle comes out clean. Cool the cake for half an hour and remove from pan, Make a cream cheese frosting for the completely cooled cake by mixing one three ounce pack of cream cheese, one stick light margarine, two cups of 10x confectioners powdered sugar, one teaspoon vanilla and half cup chopped pecans. Mix all ingredients well and spread over the cooled cake. Decorate cake with red cinnamon hearts. Keep cake in a cake cover. You can also use red sugar crystals to decorate cake.

Waiting for February snows

As we begin the short month of February, we are waiting for several hefty snow falls. We are anxiously expecting it to cover the landscape with beautiful white blanket. It will be good news for the lawn and garden and also for the kids, but it will be bad news for wintering insects, harmful organisms and larvae of insect pests. It is exciting to just wait for the forecast of snow.

Fresh Carolina snow cream

My mother was one of the world’s greatest snow lovers. In northeastern North Carolina when it snowed, she always made bowls of Carolina snow cream for as long as the snow covered the ground. There is nothing that tastes as cold as a dish of snow cream on a winter night. There are many recipes for snow cream but not many are in cookbooks, the recipe my mother used created a rich, creamy, thick, flavorful bowl of snow cream and today, we present her recipe. Beat for large eggs until fluffy. Add two and a half cups sugar and beat into the eggs. Add two large cans of evaporated milk and three cups milk, three teaspoons of real vanilla and a pinch of salt. If you prefer to make chocolate snow cream, add bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup to the mixture. If you prefer strawberry snow cream add a quart of fresh strawberries or a quart of frozen strawberries (thawed and run through blender in “grate” mode). Add berries to the snow cream mixture with a tablespoon of strawberry flavoring. After mixing all the ingredients together it’s time to harvest the snow to add to the mixture. Gather the snow from a clean, undisturbed, area and scrape off several inches and fill a large pot with clean, fluffy snow. Add the gathered snow to the mixture until it gets as thick as you desire. Eat very slowly because snow cream is very cold. Leftover snow cream can be frozen in the freezer. My mother always froze a batch for a summer treat on a Dog Day afternoon. Where was her favorite place to gather snow? On top of the coal pile in the backyard!

Debunking the legend of the first snowfall

The old urban legend that you should not eat any of the first snow fall of the year because of germs in the atmosphere where the snow falls from. This amounts to an old wives tales that has existed for generations and they amount to a bunch of bunk. My mother made snow cream from every snow that fell in winter. It was not any hazard to her health and she lived to be 90 years old. If snow does anything, it kills germs on the surface of the soil. It’s good to know those past generations had that much spare time and nothing better to do than concoct these foolish legends, that are no more than gloom and doom.

Robins, hyacinths, wild onions, herald spring

There are at least six more weeks of winter remaining, but subtle signs of spring are showing up on the lawn. The spikes of the bulbs of hyacinths are popping through the layers of crushed leaves and are a welcome hint of green as we move further into February. Another sign of spring are clusters of wild onions displaying themselves around the lawn. They are tough and will endure until the warm temperatures of mid-May. They can be trimmed to ground level with the weed trimmer to control their growth. A greater number of robins are covering the lawn in search of worms, grubs and other insects. Many are with us in all seasons of the year.

A bleeding heart bush is the perfect Valentine

A beautiful and practical perennial is the bleeding heart bush with crimson red hearts and white teardrops on each bloom. They will bloom every year from late spring and into mid summer. Most nurseries have them in stock and they make a nice Valentine gift. They can be purchased in a decorated foil container. In spring, they can be transplanted outside for many years of color and unusual beauty. It is a valentine that will continue to give.

Potted azaleas make great Valentines

Most florists, nurseries, and supermarkets have potted azaleas in foil wrapped pots and containers in full bloom for Saint Valentine’s Day. They can be enjoyed now and be transplanted outside when Spring arrives.

Panda and asparagus ferns wintering over

The panda and asparagus ferns are wintering over in a semi-sunny location in the living room. They grow quickly and we trim them back several times during the winter. This promotes their growth. They are fed once a month with Flower-Tone organic flower food and receive a drink of water every ten days. Around the first of May, they will be moved to a semi-sunny location on the deck until mid-October.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“All in the mind.” Mandy explained to her best friend why she married Jimmie instead of Billy. She said, “When I was with Billy, I thought he was the most charming and witty person I had ever known.” Mandy’s Friend asked, “Then why didn’t you marry him?” Mandy replied, “Because when I’m with Jimmie, he makes me feel like I’m the most charming, witty and delightful person he ever met.”

“Puffed Up Preacher.” A preacher asked his wife,”How many great preachers do you think there are in America?” The wife replied, “I really don’t know, but it is probably one less than you think!”

A bit of February lore

The shortest month of the year has began. We start the month with a bit of cold weather lore. This lore says, “If February produces much snow, a fine, summer it doth bestow.” This is a positive thought to begin the month. Even though short, the month is capable of dumping quite a few inches of snow.

Making a strawberry jello fruit dessert

Strawberry desserts can be great in all four seasons of the year. This recipe is easy to prepare and is smooth and creamy. You will need one six ounce box of strawberry jello, one large can of crushed pineapples, one eight once box of cream cheese, one eight ounce cup sour cream, half cup of sugar, one tub of Cool Whip, half cup chopped pecans, and one can of Comstock strawberry pie filling. Add two cups boiling water to the box of jello and dissolve. Add one cup cold water and dissolve. Mix in crushed pineapple and strawberry pie filling into the jello. Place in the refrigerator overnight. Next day, whip the softened cream cheese, sour cream, Cool Whip and half cup sugar together and spread over jello mixture. Sprinkle the chopped pecans over top of the cream mixture. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

The February almanac

Groundhog Day or Candlemas (as we prefer to call it) was Thursday, Feb. 2. The full moon occurs on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 5. This moon will will be named Full Snow Moon. Abraham Lincoln’s birthday is Sunday, Feb. 12. The moon reaches its last quarter on Monday, Feb. 13. Saint Valentine’s Day will be celebrated Tuesday, Feb. 14. President’s Day will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 20. The moon reaches new moon phase on Monday, Feb. 20. Mardi Gras begins on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Ash Wednesday is Wednesday, Feb. 22. George Washington’s birthday is Wednesday, Feb. 22. The moon reaches its first quarter on Monday, Feb. 27.