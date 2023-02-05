Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jesus Jose Arellana, 31, a Hispanic male wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations who is on supervision for felony larceny of motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license is revoked and driving while impaired;

• Andrew Bailey Staples, 37, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple assault and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Fernando Alexis Sanchez, 22, a Hispanic male who is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations, who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brandy Dalton Fleeman, 46, a white female who is wanted on for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for possession of schedule VI.

Anyone with information on any probation absconders, please contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.