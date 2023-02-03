Deceased inmate identified

February 3, 2023
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The identity of an inmate who died in the custody of the Surry County Sheriff has been released.

In a statement released late Friday the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Garrett Koehler, a 26-year-old white man, was found unresponsive at the detention center on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23 at approximately 5:24 a.m.

Detention center staff intervened and immediately began to execute life-saving measures for Koehler, according to the statement.

Assistance from the Surry County Emergency Medical Services was requested by detention center staff and lifesaving efforts continued.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office reported that Koehler was transported to Northern Regional Hospital where his condition continued to worsen. Subsequently, Koehler was pronounced deceased at 11:54 a.m. the same day by medical personnel.

Due to the protocol and general practices, Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Jail Inspector’s Office about the death.

“The investigation has concluded that Mr. Koehler died of natural causes and detention staff followed all policies and procedures. Sheriff Hiatt sends his condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family of Mr. Koehler. Sheriff Hiatt also asks you to keep his detention staff in your thoughts and prayers,” the press release said.

Koehler had been an inmate in the detention center since Dec. 19, 2022 according to the sheriff’s office.