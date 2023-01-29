In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Noel G. Parker and Susan R. Parker to IDR, LLC; 0.046 acres tract one PB41 139 Mount Airy; $0.
– Lynn M. Reece and Linda H. Reece to Tirzo Ortiz and Reyna Ortiz; tract Elkin; $160
– Jimmy Dale Norman and Janice Marie Norman to Gilmer Ray Lawson; 0.96 acres South Westfield; $230.
– Estate of Wanda W. Brown, Tamela Couch, Sherry Brown, Daniel Brown, Wanda Brown, and Stephanie Brown to Burnice Brown and Stevanna Brown; quitclaim deed tract Dobson Estate of Wanda W. Brown file 22 E 185 (Wilkes); $0.
– Linda D. Jarrell and Garner R. Jarrell to Robert H. Marion; tract PB 3 31 Mount Airy; $0.
– Daniel W. Corriher and Cindy Louise Corriher to Maria Vilma Galeas; three tracts Dobson; $290.
– Karen Cave Rasnick, Philip Gene Rasnick, Karen G. Myers, Mary Sylvia Cave, and Joyce Cave Nance to Nelson Lester Ransom and Dianna Evans Ransom; 1.16 acres and 0.123 acres Elkin; $624.
– The Reeves Living Trust, Roger L. Reeves, and Nellie S. Reeves to Lebanon Apartments, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $210.
– Celena Nicole Pardue to Sandra Carter; lots 47-50 V. W. Luffman Development PB 3 126 Bryan; $66.
– Premier Property, LLC and Dodge City Steakhouse, LLC to Premier Property LLC; quitclaim deed 5.787 acres lot 1 Riverwood Elkin; $0.
– Jared B. Moser and Ashley O. Moser to Chris A. Lumsden; condominium deed unit 105 Spencer’s Lofts Condominium bk 1 361 Mount Airy; $370.
– Sonya Ganyard and Glen Ganyard to Kenneth Wayne Semones, Dianne Atkins Semones, and Gregory Wayne Semones; lot 4 Oriole Estates Subdivision PB 25 191 Pilot; $810.
– Reeves Aaron Holder to Reeves Aaron Holder and Martha K. Holder; six tracts Bryan; $6.
– Travis W. Cave, Lester Jessup, Victoria Marie Cave Steele, Victoria Marie Cave Shinault, Sampson J. Steele, Betty Adams, and Shirley Jessup to Georgia Breann Shinault and Travis W. Cave; tract Dobson; $1.
– Justin R. Tickle and Dawn M. Tickle to William Eric Hobernicht; 1.145 acres PB 25 66 Dobson; $20.
– Judy B. Gillespie to Frank G. Grijalva; lots 35-36 Mountain Manor Estates Development PB 7 6 Franklin; $28.
– Bradley Clayton Johnson, Nadine Johnson Shelton, and David A. Shelton to Dalton C. Simmons and Harley Simmons; 1 acre 155 Toms Creek Church Road Pilot Mountain Westfield; $335.
– Edward Keith Hawks to Benjamin Ramirez and Maria Santos Osornio Pina; lot 1 H.A. Johnson PB 3 195 1293 Pine Ridge Road Mount Airy Stewarts Creek; $80.
– Ray Family Holdings, LLC to Jolo Properties, LLC; quitclaim deed 3.09 acres; $0.
– Estate of Thomas Richard Jackson, Juliana J. Clark, Andrew Cole Jackson, Thomas Richard Jackson, and Mary Skye Jackson to Simmons Rentals, LLC; tract 0.66 acres lot on Rockford Street Mount Airy Estate of Thomas Richard Jackson file 23 E 64; $500.
– Natalie Draughn Badgett and Grady Garth Badgett to Grady Garth Badgett; quitclaim deed 0.69 acres PB 28 86; $0.
– Natalie Draughn Badgett to Badgett Farm, LLC; quitclaim deed tract; $0.
– Treva J. Kirkman to Beamer and Kirkman Builders, LLC; 0.760 acres lot B PB 41 191 Mount Airy; $0.
– David William Smith and Sandy Lynn Smith to Hunter Mckenzie Snow and Olivia Smith Snow; tract one 2.50 acres and tract two 3.19 acres PB 20 82 Stewarts Creek; $260.
– CCLA Properties, LLC to The Lara Group, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Glenda D. Slate to Terry Edward Childress Jr.; portions of lots 4-5 PB 6 59 Stewarts Creek; $20.
– Shirlee Sarah Joines to Billy Andrew Hanks Jr. and Shoshana Klara Hanks; 1.462 acres tract one PB 37 9 Westfield; $48.
– Dragonfly View, LLC to Rosa Maria Cozad; 2.08 acres lot 16 Paradise Mountain Estates phase 2 PB 27 6 Franklin; $300.
– J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition, Corp. and Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Ronald W. Dobson; 1.285 acres Mount Airy; $255.
– Betty S. Riddle and Joseph Franklin Riddle to Creed Transmission and Automotive, LLC; 1.281 acres Eldora; $23.
– Samuel Darrell Mickel and Roberta S. Mickle to Dowda, Holdings, Inc.; 1.47 acres Elkin; $300.