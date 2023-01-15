Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Justin G. Butner and Stephanie C. Butner to Michael P. Kemerer and Kimberly M. Kemerer; lots 5-6 PB 11 150 Pilot; $1,040.

– Greater Mount Airy Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Richard D. Roberts and Stephanie L. Roberts; lots 38-39 Hillcrest PB 1 33 Mount Airy; $370.

– PEI Trading Post, LLC to PPC Holding Group, LLC; tracts Pilot; $600.

– Alice K. Hodge to Alice K. Hodge and Steven Lee Hodge; two acres Floyd Mayes Road Franklin; $1.

– Family Thyme, LLC to James Patrick Magennis and Laura Mundy Magennis; lot 44 phase 2 Orchard Mountain Development PB 10 121 Franklin; $0.

– FOE Investments, LLC to Johnny Castillo Perez and Katlyn Elizabeth Payne; 0.743 acres lot 37 section 3 Crosswinds subdivision PB 12 51 and 183; $320.

– Bryan T. Creed to Greenfront Properties, L.L.C.; tract Mount Airy; $370.

– Dimitrios V. Dounis and Efrosene Dounis to Tyler Glenn Dalton and Hannah Lynn Hobbs; condominium deed unit 101 Spencers Lofts Condominiums bk 1 360-365 and 368 Mount Airy; $452.

– John F. Stevens and Judith V. Stevens to Richard Maurion Bowes and Carol Satomi Bowes; lot 12 North Country Club Hills PB 15 19 Mount Airy; $630.

– Woods Rental, Selbert M. Wood and Tycho H. Wood to Mario A. Flores Rodriguez; tract one lot 2 and tract two lot 3 block 2 Highland Park PB 1 28 Mount Airy; $20.

– Cathie Carter Darnell Bradshaw and David L. Bradshaw to Jeffery Dezearn; tract one portion of lot 15 and tract two lots 16-19 section A PB 3 132; $180.

– Kevin Paul Johnson and Kimberly Lynn Johnson to Donald E. Crosby Jr. and Cynthia L. Clawell; two acres Dobson; $537.

– James Lambert and Shawna Lambert to Woodrow Garrett Vernon and Rachel Lynn Vernon; 2.38 acres Stewarts Creek; $440.

– Jacqueline Montalvo Garcia to Pamela Jean Edwards; lots 28-31 block E PB 3 109 Mount Airy; $248.

– Justin P. McKinney and Michelle McKinney to Steven A. Blackburn and Cathy Blackburn; tract one lots 16-17 Marie Tillotson Wall Estate subdivision PB 12 30-32 tract two 2.89 acres Eldora; $275.

– Estate of William Fred Yates, Carl Ray Yates, William Fred Yates, James Mark Rodgers, Tammy Rodgers, Anita Jo Yates, Tracy Melvin Rodgers and Heidi Elaine Rodgers to Tracy Melvin Rodgers and Heidi Elaine Rodgers; tracts estate of William Fred Yates file 22 E 871; $166.

– Kenneth and Pamela Simpson Living Trust, Edward M. Simpson Family Trust, Kenneth Simpson, Pamela Simpson and Edward Simpson to Todd Simpson; 21.993 acres PB 40 129 Ash Hill Road Eldora; $0.

– Aubrey Wayne Wall and Mary Wall to Cristina B. Uriostegui and Kimberly Uriostegio; tract Eldora; $30.

– Douglas M. Chesson Jr. to CEL Investments, LLC; lot 5 PB 3 187 Mount Airy; $290.

-Jonathan Otto Hawks to Taylor Elder and Kevin Elder; tract Mount Airy; $296.

– Preston Hale Snow to Charles Woodrow Snow and Cathy White Snow; tract Stewarts Creek; $52.

– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Eusebio Hernandez Gonzalez and Maria Isabel Andrade Quilpas; lot 31 section 3 Crosswinds subdivision PB 12 51 Mount Airy; $39.

– Elizabeth J. Lovill and Robert J. Lovill III to Juanita Parker; lot 58 section 3 Hickory Creek subdivision PB 17 55 Stewarts Creek; $28.

– Joseph Lane Snow and Melissa D. Snow to Julie A. Horne; tracts Bryan; $300.

– Scott D. Huse and Barbara L. Huse to Jamie Jividen; two lots Rockford; $348.

– Sheila Marie Parish to Joshua L. Pressley; lot 16 section 2 Knollwood PB 10 35 and PB 11 45 Stewarts Creek; $434.

– Mark G. Greene and Marquis G. Greene to Cynthia Lillian Coogan and Michael Neil Speelman; tract Bryan; $498.

– Jed Stephen Norman to Irvin Dalton Reynolds; tract Stewarts Creek; $164.

– Brenda Goodson to Dru Joseph Germano and Shellcey Germano; tract one 1 1/8 acres and tract two tract Franklin; $310.

– Estate of Robert Hamilton Lankford III, John Fredrick Lankford, Lynda Lankford, Thomas Barrett Lankford, Rebecca G. Lankford and Robert Hamilton Lankford III to Scott Schultz and Ann Shultz; 1.4 acres Elkin estate of Robert Hamilton Lankford III 22 E 686; $0.