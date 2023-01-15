Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Joey Todd Wolfe, 33, of Surry County to Hannah Michelle Burkhart, 26, of Surry County.

– Donnie Lynn Burton, 44, of Surry County to Cassandra Patrice Tarleta, 35, of Surry County.

– Jessie Austin Helms, 28, of Henry County, Virginia, to Megan Elisabeth Hardy, 27, of Surry County.