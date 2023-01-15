Surry County divorces

January 15, 2023 Mount Airy News

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Dena Howlett and Curtis Howlett; granted on Jan. 5.

– Stacy York and Amber York; granted on Jan. 5.

– Maria Yolanda Raya and Pedro Antonio Gonzalez-Sanchez; granted on Jan. 5.

– Roger Clayton Wall and Beth Ellen Sumner-Wall; granted on Jan. 5.

– Ronald Fred Wood and Deborah Diane Wood; granted on Jan. 5.

– Cathy Holyfield Wood and James Neil Wood; granted on Jan. 5.

– Kimberly McCoy and Scott McCoy; granted on Jan. 5.