Marriages

January 8, 2023 Mount Airy News

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Christopher Corbin Robertson, 23, of Surry County to Julia Rose Southern, 23, of Surry County.

– Jacob Ellis Whitaker, 23, of Surry County to Chyanne Nicole Fresch, 23, of Surry County.

– Matthew Paul Perkins, 21, of Albemarle County, Virginia, to Kristen Nicole Whitehead, 21, of Albemarle County.

– David Peter Platte, 58, of Arlington County, Virginia to Natalie Lyn Robb, 57, of Arlington County.

– Josue Deangello Ramirez-Linares, 27, of El Pasco County, Colorado, to Rosa Isela Holder, 43, of El Pasco County.