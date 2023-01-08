Surry County Most Wanted

North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction, is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Justin Timothy Mitchell, 29, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony financial card fraud, felony breaking and entering, felony credit card theft and felony larceny;

• Madison Brooke Hayslip, 20, a white female wanted for fail to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of heroin;

• Angela Denise Tate, 49, a white female wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Timothy Alan Flynn, 39, a white male wanted for fail to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for three counts felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of stolen goods, two counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.