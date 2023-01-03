Seven graduate from Surry’s EMR course

Seven students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) course, which follows the guidelines established by the N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services.

The EMR graduates are Colton Bullin of Boonville; Michael Hunter, Jerry McFadyen and Bethany Vestal of East Bend; Kevin Macemore, Reece Macemore and Robert Rice of Jonesville.

Course instruction was led by Ronnie Link King, along with Kristi Hogan and David Church.

The Emergency Medical Responder course teaches Basic Life Support skills including the use of an AED to assist Emergency Medical Technicians in the field.

For questions about any of Surry’s emergency medical courses, contact Dr. Doug Underwood, director of EMS Programs, at 336-386-3584 or underwoodd@surry.edu or learn more by following the EMS programs on Facebook @surryems.