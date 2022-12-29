Honor Society at SCC bridges language barriers

As part of their annual college project, the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has partnered with Surry Community College administration and various divisions on campus to bridge language barriers in the community by adding a Spanish-language translation program to the college’s website, www.surry.edu, and by creating Spanish-language videos describing seven of the more popular programs: Certified Nursing Assistant, Cosmetology, Early Childhood Education, Electrical Systems, Spanish Interpreter, Truck Driver Training and Welding.

“We are excited to offer our college website in Spanish along with English. The translated webpages and videos in Spanish will be a great help to parents and students in the Spanish-speaking community,” said SCC President David Shockley.

Each page of the college’s website can now be viewed in Spanish, as well as English. The translation icon is located on the college’s homepage on the left under the banner.

Fatima Almanza, PTK Chapter President, and Maria Saldarriaga Osorio, Director of Library Services, worked together to write, film, and edit videos describing popular academic and technical programs.

Saldarriaga Osorio said, “My hope is to show Hispanic people, like me, the opportunities SCC offers. I want everybody to succeed and be part of the progress of this country that has given us excellent opportunities.”

These short 30- to 40-second videos provide details about the programs, discuss available student funding, and estimate time commitments to finish the programs. They also cover the median salary ranges for these fields according to the Occupational Outlook Handbook. These videos will soon be available on their respective program webpages, as well as on the college’s social media sites. You can view the videos on YouTube at https://bit.ly/SurryccSpanishVideos.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa and their projects, contact PTK’s faculty co-advisors, Dr. Kathleen Fowler at (336) 386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu and Kayla Forrest at (336) 386-3315 or forrestkm@surry.edu. You can also follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa or go to www.ptk.org.