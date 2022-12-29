SCC Business students hold food drive

Surry Community College’s Business and Information Technologies Division recently held a food drive to support the college’s Little Free Pantry, collecting a total of 660 items. Students in Marsha Underwood’s Entrepreneurship (BUS-139-01) class used the food drive as part of module called “Locate and Set Up Your Business.”

Students in Marsha Underwood’s Entrepreneurship (BUS-139-01) class used the food drive as part of module called “Locate and Set Up Your Business.” Students took on the challenge of transporting donated items and setting up a model storefront inside of their classroom. They organized donated items and took inventory of them.

Underwood commended her students on their work for the module, saying, “I was thoroughly impressed with the class’s analytical and organizational skills. They were quick to get to work, sought guidance only when necessary, and demonstrated teamwork throughout the process.”

The Little Free Pantry provides food and supplies to anyone on campus or in the community needing assistance. It is a cabinet placed outside on the college’s Dobson campus, in an accessible but discreet location near the library and tennis courts. It contains pre-packaged meals, canned goods, diapers, hygiene products, face masks, and other donated items. Students, faculty, staff, and community members are welcome to take what they need from the pantry and donate what they can so others can be helped.

