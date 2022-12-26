Weekend saw blackouts, house fires

A sign informs patrons of a store closure due to widespread power outages in Charlotte, on Dec. 24. Duke Energy began rolling blackouts on the energy grid due to higher demand from extreme low temperatures. (Photo: Logan Cyrus/Getty Images)
The holiday weekend was filled to the brim with the fun trappings of the holiday but was also replete with some bone chilling air that made some long for sandy beaches and warmer days. Cold temperatures coupled with high winds created a busy weekend for the county’s first responders and line crews across the state who worked diligently to get the power back on.
Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern reported Monday that since the weather had calmed down from most extreme conditions on Friday and Saturday that calls to 911 for weather related emergencies had dropped significantly.
It was however a hectic weekend across the county as he said issues with high winds, fallen limbs, and downed power lines causes headaches for county residents throughout the weekend.
Southern reported a pair of home fires over the weekend with a family being displaced for their home on Lambert Farm Trail. After a call came in to 911 around 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 he said units from Mountain Park, Central Surry, and White Plains fire departments all responded. The Fire Marshal’s office also was reported to have been on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
He said fire department resources were on site for some time and there were no injuries reported from the blaze that was reported to dispatchers as a fire in the ceiling and attic of the home.
Another attic fire was reported on Barrington Road with the call reaching operators around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. With quick response from first responders the family escaped the fire without injury and the fire was extinguished quickly.
Both fires are under investigation to determine their causes.
Power outages were another major concern as the winter storm moved through the area. As of Monday afternoon, Duke Energy’s outage map showed a report of only a single resident in Elkin without power while Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation reported 3.
During the peak of the winter weather Duke Energy and Surry-Yadkin Electric were forced to institute a period of rolling blackouts to combat sharp spikes in demand for electricity.
Those rolling temporary blackouts effected swaths of residents across the state over the weekend as the power grid felt the strain from North Carolinians dealing with winter’s bite and cranking their thermostats to fight back.
Duke Energy said in a statement over the weekend the move was needed, “To extend available power generation and help maintain operations until additional power is available… Outages are temporary and rotated among customers and will continue until additional electricity is available and normal operation of the power grid resumes.”
This is certainly not what residents were wanting to hear from the utility provider during a frigid holiday weekend. Nerves of some North Carolinians are still frayed from the incident in Moore County where apparent sabotage or an act domestic terrorism on a pair of power substations knocked out power to tens of thousands for days. There have been no suspects identified and a reward is available for information on the Moore County incidents as the FBI has joined in with local and state agencies investigating the infrastructure attack.
With power back on, there are still things to be cautious of and Southern offered suggestions to Surry County residents that begin and end with the use of common sense.
He says no one should be bringing in things from outside to burn, open flames inside the home always need to be monitored, chimneys need to be checked for obstructions, and for those using gas logs to make ensure they are working properly and that the home is vented.
Many people struggle during winter with the cold and deploy space heaters to warm themselves. Southern urges caution with electric space heaters and extension cords. If the extension cord once belonged to grandma, it may no longer be up to fire code and a new one is needed.
Use caution to prevent drapes, blankets, kid’s toys, or pet items from remaining in contact with a space heater for long periods of time. Using the stove top or leaving the oven door open are never considered to be safe or effective ways to heat a home.
County residents are being strongly encouraged to check the batteries in smoke detectors. Southern reminds to hit the ‘test’ button on smoke detectors to ensure they are in working order and issuing their ear-splitting peal.
In the seven-day forecast the lowest temperatures of the week will be found earlier in the week, with a gradual warmup topping out in the 60s over the weekend. As is so often the case in North Carolina, folks can expect to see two of the four seasons this week.