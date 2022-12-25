Marriages

December 25, 2022

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Zachary Ray Bryant, 24, of Surry County to Laura Elizabeth Wheat, 30, of Surry County.

– Lorenzo Artmio Acevedo, 23, of Surry County to Danielle Alexis Bowman, 21, of Surry County.

– Rodney Brent Hardy, 55, of Surry County to Emily Clifton Niston, 45, of Surry County.

– Timothy Allen Bishop, 60, of Surry County to Sharon Elaine Futrell, 52, of Surry County.

– Ralph Tyler Reynolds, 24, of Surry County to Faith Elizabeth Cornelissen, 22, of Surry County.

– Karl Joseph Schenk, 34, of Harnett County to Kacie Thomasann England, 25, of Macon County.

– Tyler Lee Spencer, 27, of Surry County to Patricia Mae Smith, 21, of Surry County.

– Russell Todd Reynolds II, 28, of Surry County to Katlin Rae Goodson, 27, of Surry County.