Local FFA chapter participates in state event

December 21, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Surry Central High School FFA Senior Team members who participated in the Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event held in Raleigh included Ava Reese Branch, Braylon Hannon, Joe Frank Seal, and Scotland Rawley. Junior Team members were Jazmin Jeronimo de la Cruz, Miles Payne, and Cheyenne Rippey.

Several students from Surry Central high School recently attended and took part in the Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event held in Raleigh. This event is sponsored by the North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association and the Wilkes Community College Animal Science Department.

Surry Central Senior Team members included Ava Reese Branch, Braylon Hannon, Joe Frank Seal, and Scotland Rawley. Junior Team members were Jazmin Jeronimo de la Cruz, Miles Payne, and Cheyenne Rippey. Their FFA advisor is Sarah Johnson.

At the state event, participants are scored based on how well they apply livestock evaluation skills learned in the classroom. Each team evaluates eight classes of animals including classes of breeding cattle, market cattle, breeding sheep, market lambs, market swine, breeding swine, and breeding goats. They must also defend the reasoning behind their evaluations to a panel of judges. Participants also complete a written test and work collaboratively in a team keep/cull activity. Completing these activities successfully requires a good understanding of both animal science and herd management skills.

The highest scoring team in the state event is eligible to compete in the National FFA event at the National FFA Convention in October 2023. The top three teams and high scoring individual will be recognized during North Carolina FFA State Convention in Raleigh in June.

North Carolina FFA is a youth organization of 32,597 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture with 355 local chapters across the state. Visit www.ncffa.org for more information.