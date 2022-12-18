Surry County divorces

December 18, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Camilline Grace Hall and Caleb Aaron Hall; granted on Dec. 1.

– Jade Nicole Simmons and William Blake Haynes; granted on Dec. 1.

– Cecil Gale Hicks and Denise Lynn Hicks; granted on Dec. 1.

– Cassandra Lynn Bennett and Brandon W. Bennett; granted on Dec. 1.

– Mildred E. Cody and Gus A. Cody; granted on Dec. 1.

– Devon Myers Benjamin Krouse and Emily Anne Benjamin Krause; granted on Dec. 1.

– Beverly Lynn Higgins and William Bradley Higgins; granted on Dec. 1.

– Joey Holland and Lorrie Holland; granted on Dec. 1.

– Shanda Ann Bowman and Curtis Dean Bowman; granted on Dec. 1.

– Philicia Marion and Robert Henry Marion; granted on Dec. 12.

– Joseph Tyron Valentine and Stephanie Marie Simpson; granted on Dec. 12.

– Kathryn Spencer Moore and Justin Ernest Moore; granted on Dec. 12.