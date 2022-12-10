Surry County Most Wanted

North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction, is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• James Garrett Burchette, 28, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and felony interference with an electronic monitoring device;

• William Frank Rankin, Jr., 58, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine;

• Alfredo Daniel Pacheco, 27, an Hispanic male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, breaking and entering and resisting a public officer;

• Brandon Michael Foster, 37, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.