Real Estate Transfers

December 4, 2022

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Larry S. Evans to VTK Holdings; LLC; four tracts Mount Airy; $1,600.

– Kathryn Geraldine Pruett Personal Trust, Rachel Frances Eldridge and Kathryn Geraldine Pruett to Stephen Ward and Elizabeth Fussell; three tracts Mount Airy; $560.

– Walter Steven Mabe and Janice Scott Mabe to Cory J. Holder and Charlotte G. Holder; parcel A 0.816 acres and parcel B 27/100 acres Mount Airy; $80.

– Carolyn Carter Simmons to Tony Bryan Wood Jr.; tract PB 22 130 Marsh; $54.

– Mark G. Greene to Lester Medley; 13.8 acres Bryan; $0.

– Elkin Land Comp, LLC and Elkin Land CO, LLC to Keychain Capital Investments, LLC; tract Elkin; $0.

– Scott & Creed Salt & Feed, LLC to Double Mountain Construction, L.L.C.; 18.52 acres recorded document; $0.

– Store Master Funding VII, LLC to Store Master Funding II, LLC; 2.392 acres; $0.

– Carol A. Hicks Family Trust and Carol A. Hicks to Stanley August Knott and Merrily Ann Knott; condominium deed unit 5A Old Springs Condominiums bk 1 49-52 Mount Airy; $520.

– Lewis Clayton Bowman to Jose Miguel Perez Navarro and Alma Delia Rangel Villa; 80/100 acres Johnny Bowman Road Dobson; $40.

– Estate of Ronald Gray Bowman, Adam Gray Bowman, Ronald Gray Bowman and Angie Bowman to Brady Watts and Maggie Hawks Watts; tract Pilot estate of Ronald Gray Bowman; $650.

– Jordan Barrett to Marcy L. Duffy and Chad Duffy; 1.09 acres PB 27 77; $192.

– Brian A. Cothren and Sabrina R. Cothren to Nicklaus A. Young and Daniela Loredo; 0.515 acres lot 7 section 1 Mountain Park PB 1 208 Bryan; $392.

– Noel Grant Parker and Susan Roberts Parker to Chastity Watt and Andrew Watt; two tracts; $250.

– Laurel Ridge Investment Group, LLC to The Tobler Family Irrevocable Trust and Michael Edward Tobler; 0.691 acres PB 41 156 Mount Airy; $0.

– Wade Lee Harbour Jr. and Teresa S. Harbour to Tess Harbour Bryant and Ethan Bryant; 1.207 acrers PB 41 199 Rockford; $0.

– Carolee Ann McLaughlin to Jaimie Lyn Thibodeau, Jerod Everett McLaughlin and Carolee Ann McLaughlin; 0.689 acres PB 37 126 Mount Airy; $0.

– Charles N. Reavis and Sabrina L. Reavis to Tona Sturdivant; 1.107 acres lots 12-21 PB 40 43 Elkin; $0.

– Elizabeth J. Lovill and Robert J. Lovill III to Jose Manuel Rincon; lots 28 and 29 section 3 Cedar Ridge subdivision PB 11 23 272 Cedar Ridge Road Mount Airy; $46.

– Joan Marie Doss, Joan Marie Lasicki and Timothy Alan Doss to Henry R. Johnson; 0.93 acres lot 4 and 0.84 acres lot 5 and 5.29 acres lot 6 PB 20 99 Mount Airy; $60.

– Vickie Benge, Sharon Benge King, Mark C. Benge, Kelly Benge and Mark A. Benge to J. Wade White Jr. and Kathleen S. Leiphart; lots 18-25 Westfield; $36.

– Jenkins and Hudspeth Homes, Inc. to Jack and Carter, LLC; tract Elkin; $500.

– Lisa Renee Jackson to Greg Woodward and Leona Woodward; correction general warranty deed tract one 3 acres and tract two 0.13 acres; $0.

– Lester Medley and Rhonda Medley to Mark G. Greene; tract Bryan; $0.

– Simple Housing Solutions of NC, LLC to Audrey Brooke Collins and Aaron T. Collins; tracts Dobson; $462.

– Tommy Joshua Aaron Sales and Stephanie Nicole Razdrh Sales to Tommy L. Sales; tract Elkin; $0.

– Michael A. Hoyng to George Edward Massey and Deborah Massey; lot 16 White Plaines Acres Pb 6 80 Mount Airy; $310.

– Bobby Lee Gammons and Gail Mills Gammons to Bailey Michael Johnson; 3.000 acres PB 41 61 South Westfield; $0.

– Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, William N. Vaught Jr. and Deborah Alene Vaught to SST Brands, LLC, U.S. Bank National Association and Jeffrey M. Henschel; 1750/744 substitute trustees deed lot 18 Town & Country Woods section 3 PB 7 30; $168.

– Karen Marie Palmer and Mike Palmer to Sonia Arnder Baldwin and Andrew Scott Baldwin; 0.602 acres Bryan; $320.

– Estate of June Key, Kendell Franklin Key, June Key and Kristi Lynette Key to Cole Harrison Mauldin and Taylor Brook Hill; .78 acres lot 76 and portions of lots 75 and 77 Hollyview Forest subdivision section 3 PB 7 2 Mount Airy estate of June Key; $676.

– Jerry A. Kidd and Linda P. Kidd to Justin R. Kidd; 1.41 acres Eldora; $0.

– Juan Carlos Ruiz Sandoval and Marlenne Ruiz Hernandez to Alma Rosa Hernandez and Marlenne Ruiz Hernandez; lot 1 Pine Lakes development PB 6 196 Stewarts Creek; $0.

– Kenneth W. Lowe, Patricia Lowe, Robert W. Hice, Kelly Ann Hice, Kevin Wayne Lowe and Jennifer Lowe to Jimmy Ray Love; 10.04 acres Westfield; $80.