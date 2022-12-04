Real Estate Transfers

Mount Airy is set to host the 1A West Regional Final for the second time in six seasons when the No. 4 Granite Bears welcome No. 6 Draughn on Dec. 2.

With Mount Airy reaching regional championship this season, a Surry County team has reached at least the regional final round in each of the past seven seasons: Mount Airy in 2016-17 (1AA subdivided) and 2022 (1A), and East Surry 2018-2021 (1AA subdivided 2018-20, 2A 2021).

A total of 56 counties had a team compete in at least one regional final, among all public school classifications in North Carolina, in the past seven seasons. Only four counties had a team get that far all seven years: Surry, Guilford, Wake and Edgecombe.

According to the Morganton News Herald, Draughn is the first Burke Co. team to reach the fifth round of the football playoffs. Draughn is also the first Burke team to compete in a regional final since Freedom High School reached the subdivided 3A West Regional Championship in 2012.

Friday’s regional championship between the Bears and Wildcats marks just the second meeting between the two schools. Their first meeting came on August 28, 2021, and only came about after that season’s Mount Airy-East Surry game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol. The game was called off five hours before kickoff, so Mount Airy quickly found another opponent that also had its game cancelled that week.

The Bears traveled to Valdese the following day and defeated the Wildcats 56-6. Mount Airy forced a school-record six turnovers – four interceptions and two fumbles – in the victory. Draughn went on to finish 6-6 in 2021 and win the school’s second-ever playoff game, while Mount Airy finished 13-1 and reached the fourth round of the 1A State Playoffs.

This season, Mount Airy and Draughn both: went 9-1 in the regular season with their only loss coming against a 2A team, won conference championships with undefeated records, rank in the top-five in the state in scoring and upset a top-seeded team on the road to reach the regional championship.

Overview

Mount Airy Granite Bears

Record: 13-1 overall, 6-0 Northwest 1A Conference (Champion)

Current streak: 12 wins

Playoff seed: No. 4

Key regular season victories: 51-29 at Ashe County, 62-7 vs. East Wilkes, 44-7 vs. Starmount

Losses: 14-12 vs. East Surry

Opponents’ winning percentage: .438 (70-90)

Wins against teams that finished over .500: 5

Playoff scores: 72-0 vs. No. 29 North Stokes, 57-7 vs. No. 13 North Rowan, 49-0 vs. No. 12 Hayesville, 35-17 at No. 1 Eastern Randolph

Points per game: 51.6

PPG allowed: 7.5

Shutout victories: 6

Jimmy C. Draughn Wildcats

Record: 13-1 overall, 5-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference (Champion)

Current streak: 11 wins

Playoff seed: No. 6

Key regular season victories: 56-21 vs. Mitchell, 49-21 vs. Mountain Heritage

Losses: 28-27 (OT) at East Burke

Opponents’ winning percentage: .386 (61-97)

Wins against teams that finished over .500: 4

Playoff scores: 66-14 vs. No. 27 Union Academy, 35-10 vs. No. 11 Mitchell, 19-14 at No. 3 Thomasville, 42-21 at No. 2 Andrews

Points per game: 48.3

PPG allowed: 14.2

Shutout victories: 1

Draughn offense vs. Mount Airy defense

Draughn’s offense and Mount Airy’s defense have both proven to be two of the best units in the division this season.

Draughn’s 676 points scored are second in 1A, trailing only Mount Airy’s 723, and third in the state overall. The Wildcats would move into second place with at least 15 points in the regional championship as the second-highest team, Princeton, was eliminated from the 2A East in the fourth round.

Draughn’s offense will test Mount Airy’s rock-solid defense as a dynamic unit that has had success rushing and passing. The ‘Cats rush for an average of 224.4 yards per game and pass for 184.1.

The Wildcats, like Mount Airy, are junior-heavy. The team’s lead back is junior Nigel Dula, who averages 150.7 yards per game. Dula has 182 carries for 1,658 yards and 29 touchdowns in only 11 games played as he missed the first three games of the regular season.

Dula had five carries for 52 yards and a touchdown his first week back, 11 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns his second week back, and ever since has recorded at least 100 yards and a touchdown each week.

Dula rushed at least 23 times in each of Draughn’s past three playoff games. Against No. 1 Andrews, Dula recorded 26 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior Justice Cunningham serves as a secondary back and has 110 carries for 827 yards and 16 TDs. Cunningham averages 7.5 yards per carry.

While Dula was out at the beginning of the season, Cunningham averaged 21 carries for 143.7 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Wildcat quarterback Elijah Tillery, another junior, averages 175.1 yards passing and 2.2 passing touchdowns while completing 63.9% of passes. Tillery has only four interceptions on the year with 241 passing attempts. The QB has only thrown one interception since September.

Tillery also serves as a third running back for Draughn, averaging 41.5 yards on the ground with 10 rushing touchdowns. He finished the game against Andrews 13-of-18 (72.2%) passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing six times for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Draughn’s receiving corps is one of its most experienced units on the team. Senior Zach Pinkerton has 53 receptions on the season for 1,064 and 18 touchdowns, good enough for 76 yards per game and 20.1 yards per reception. Pinkerton had five receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown versus Andrews.

Fellow senior Elijah Pritchard is the secondary receiver with 28 receptions for 395 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Pritchard averages 28.2 yards per game and 14.1 yards per reception.

Draughn has five receivers – three seniors and two juniors – with at least 14 receptions that average more than 11 yards per reception.

The Granite Bears have only given up 38 combined points against 1A opponents. East Wilkes, Starmount and Hayesville each put 7 on Mount Airy, and the 1A West’s No. 1-seeded team Eastern Randolph scored 17.

Mount Airy has faced three opponents in 2022 that primarily passed: East Surry, Ashe County and Surry Central.

The Bears held both East Surry and Surry Central well below their season averages. East Surry finished the year averaging 243.7 yards passing, 3.7 passing touchdowns and only .38 interceptions, but Mount Airy held East to 120 yards passing, two TDs and forced two interceptions.

Surry Central averaged 121.1 yards passing, one passing touchdown and 0.9 interceptions, and Mount Airy held the Golden Eagles to 20 yards passing, one touchdown and forced one interception.

Ashe County is the only team to pass for more than 120 yards against Mount Airy. The Huskies completed 26-of-50 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns while being intercepted twice. Mount Airy won that game 51-29.

Mount Airy has eight players with at least one interception on the year, and three with multiple picks. Senior Logan Fonville leads the way with four, followed by juniors Mario Revels and Walker Stroup with three and junior Blake Hawks with two. The Bears have also defensed 55 passes and caused 14 fumbles.

The Granite Bears’ defense has held two teams to negative total yards, four teams to negative rushing yards, six teams to fewer than 70 total yards and eight teams to fewer than 130 total yards. Eastern Randolph’s 265 total yards were the most allowed by Mount Airy against a 1A opponent.

Eastern Randolph and Starmount are the only 1A teams to surpass 55 yards rushing against Mount Airy. Starmount rushed for 162 yards, and Eastern Randolph had 174 yards.

The Bears average more than 10 tackles for a loss as a team, and five players have double-digit TFLs: junior Deric Dandy (28), junior Ian Gallimore (24), senior Cam’Ron Webster (18), junior Caleb Reid (16) and junior Caden Joyce (11).

Mount Airy offense vs. Draughn defense

No 1A opponent has been able to slow down Mount Airy’s rushing offense this season. In fact, Mount Airy’s only games with less than 250 yards rushing were: a 14-12 loss to East Surry, and a 62-0 win over North Stokes in which the Bears had short fields almost every drive.

The Granite Bears have rushed for at least 300 yards in 9-of-14 games, most recently going for 346 and four touchdowns against Eastern Randolph. Mount Airy had at least four rushing touchdowns in 13-of-14 games and at least six rushing touchdowns in 7-of-14.

Spearheading the offense is junior running back Tyler Mason. Mason has rushed for 1,863 yards and a school-record 41 touchdowns on only 133 carries. He leads the state with more than 14 yards per carry and is second in N.C. in rushing touchdowns. The state’s leader in rushing touchdowns, Princeton senior Christian Perris, has 47 touchdowns on 279 carries.

Mason has averaged 11 carries for 176.3 yards and 3.7 touchdowns in Mount Airy’s past three games.

The Bears’ strength comes in numbers behind a physical offensive line. Mount Airy has three players averaging more than 11 yards per carry with at least 46 carries, as well as five players with games of at least 100 yards rushing this season.

Reid and Gallimore join Mason as the primary pieces in the option offense. Despite missing three games, Reid has 61 carries for 760 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. Reid didn’t rush more than eight times or surpass the 100-yard mark in a game until the Bears’ third-round game against Hayesville, and now the junior has averaged 141.5 yards and one touchdown on 11.5 carries the past two games.

Gallimore, the quarterback, has 75 carries for 450 yards and six touchdowns.

Freshman Taeshon Martin has also been a force, recording 46 carries for 523 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games. Martin scored a 71-yard rushing touchdown on his first carry as a Granite Bear and posted a career-high 115 yards on 10 carries against Ashe County.

Gallimore surpassed the 1,000-yard passing mark for the second consecutive season with 52 yards passing and a touchdown against Eastern Randolph. The junior dual-threat QB averages 73.2 yards passing and only has two interceptions all season. Gallimore averages 21.4 yards per completion.

Stroup and Revels have split receiving duties with 18 receptions each. Stroup leads the team with 511 yards and six touchdowns, while Revels has 290 yards and three touchdowns.

On paper, Mount Airy’s offense is similar to that of the Andrews team that Draughn upset in the fourth round.

Mount Airy averages 322.6 yards rushing, while Andrews finished the year averaging 324.6. Andrews had two main running backs that combined for more than 2,500 yards and 40 touchdowns, as well as three other players that had quality rushing numbers. Reid and Mason combine for more than 2,600 yards and 55 touchdowns, and three other Bears have at least 300 yards rushing on the season.

Though no Andrews stats were available for the Draughn game at the time of publication, it is known that Draughn held an undefeated team averaging 46 points to just 21 – including just seven in the second half. The Wildcats had two interceptions against Andrews.

Thomasville, Draughn’s third round opponent, had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers as well as a mobile quarterback. The Wildcats held Thomasville to fewer than 100 yards rushing and forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that sealed the 19-14 win.

Mitchell was the other star rushing team that Draughn faced in 2022, and the Wildcats and Mountaineers actually did battle twice. Mitchell finished the season averaging 257.6 yards rushing behind its senior trio of Chad Giarrusso, Gage Young and Ty Turbyfill. The three Mitchell players combined for 337 carries for 2,598 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Mitchell rushed for 190 yards and passed for 178 in its regular season meeting with Draughn, but Draughn’s offense couldn’t be contained as Dula rushed 26 times for 246 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 56-21 win. In the playoff rematch, Mitchell ran for 204 yards, but gave up an interception and a fumble while only scoring one touchdown. Draughn won the rematch 35-10.

Draughn’s defense is led by senior linebacker Ronald Donnell Wilkins II, who leads the 1A division with 150 total tackles. Junior Hampton Blackwell has also surpassed 100 tackles and leads the team with 19 tackles for a loss and five fumble recoveries.

Draughn averages seven tackles for a loss and 1.8 sacks per game.

The Wildcats have 17 interceptions on the year, led by four each from junior Shaydon Pino and senior Trevor Houston. Houston has 22 passes defensed, and fellow senior Will Price has 10.

Special Teams

Mount Airy and Draughn’s high-scoring offenses come with a pair of quality placekickers.

Stroup has made 75-of-80 PATs for the Granite Bears, which is the most in the state among all classifications, and made his only field goal attempt of the season. Stroup also has 47 touchbacks on 100 kickoffs and averages 38.2 yards per punt.

Mason, Revels and Stroup are the primary return men for Mount Airy. Mason has returned two punts for touchdowns and one kickoff for a touchdown with 287 return yards, while Revels has one punt return for a touchdown and 98 return yards, and Stroup has 170 return yards.

Draughn junior Rudy Mendoza ranks No. 2 in the 1A division and No. 5 in the state in PATs with 67, knocking down 67-of-79 attempts this season. Mendoza is also 1-of-2 on field goals with a long of 25 yards and handles kickoff duties.

Wildcat senior John Abernathy averages 31.5 yards per punt.

Price, Dula and senior Tywan Nemorin split return duties for Draughn. Price has 379 return yards, Dula has 203 return yards and one kickoff return for a touchdown, and Nemorin has 133 return yards.