Marriages

December 4, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Mason Anthony Boles, 20, of Surry County to Megan Michelle Arthur, 19, of Surry County.

– Clay James Gardiner, 26, of Surry County to Natalie Christine Dubaj, 24, of Buncombe County.

– Nicholas Tyler Simmons, 31, of Surry County to Reba Marie Stanley, 28, of Surry County.

– Tracy Athel Harrold, 46, of Surry County to Laura Ann Livingston, 53, of Caldwell County.

– Elijah Jarrett Stevens Chandler, 24, of Surry County to Chelsea Hope Smith, 22, of Surry County.

– Joshua Donald Mullins, 42, of Wilkes County to Elisha Joann Hohl, 40, of Wilkes County.