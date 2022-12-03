Surry County Most Wanted

North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction, is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Christina Jackson Gwyn, 36, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana;

• Sheena Lynette Smith, 41, a black female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony uttering forged paper;

• Michelle Leigh Stickler, 40, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for two counts felony credit card theft and four counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense;

• Anthony Bane Thorpe, 57, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.